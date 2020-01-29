Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellows Program Seeks Submissions Beginning February 1

The Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellows program will begin accepting applications for the 2020-2021 Fellows class on Saturday, February 1st. They will close at midnight, Eastern time, on March 1.

DGF will be hosting an informational Q&A about applications on Wednesday, February 5 at 1pm Eastern on their Facebook page.

DGF Fellows is a year-long development intensive, currently led by Lucy Thurber, Migdalia Cruz, (El Grito del Bronx) Michael Korie (Grey Gardens), Laurence O'Keefe (Heathers), and Lucy Thurber (Ashville). Participants spend the year honing their craft while developing full-length pieces, culminating in an industry presentation at an Off-Broadway theater. The program is highly sought after for its successful format of bringing playwrights and musical theater writers together in the learning process.

The application will be available at https://dgf.org/programs/fellows/

The 2020-2021 Fellows class will begin meetings in fall 2020 and continue through spring 2021. Fellows-exclusive partnerships will take place in summer 2020 and the program will culminate in a final presentation in fall 2021.

Participants receive feedback from guest speakers and mentors, as well as opportunities with partner organizations such as SPACE on Ryder Farm and the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. Alumni include Pasek & Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Antoinette Nwandu (Pass Over), Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen), Lauren Yee (The Great Leap), Chisa Hutchinson (She Like Girls), Anna Ziegler (Photograph 51), and many more.

DGF protects the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF supports playwrights, composers, lyricists, and bookwriters at all stages of their careers. DGF sponsors educational programs; provides awards, grants, and stipends; offers free space to create new works; and gives emergency aid to writers in need.

For more information about DGF and the Fellows program, please visit dgf.org, email applications@dgf.org.







