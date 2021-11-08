Dates & Faculty Announced For Actor Therapy's 2022 Winter Intensive







A two-week Musical Theatre intensive for performers who are, or soon to be, #ready4newyork, Ages 18 and up. All students, all faculty: fully vaccinated.

The masterclasses will run Monday, January 3rd, 2022 - Friday, January 14th, 2022, on weekdays from 9-5pm.

For more information about the intensive, and to apply, you can visit www.actortherapynyc.com/atwi. Merit-based scholarships are available.

The Winter Intensive Includes:

ACTOR THERAPY was founded in 2012 by actress Lindsay Mendez (2018 Tony Award Winner, Drama Desk Award Winner, and Outer Critics' Circle Award Winner for her role as Carrie Pipperidge in the 2018 revival of Carousel; Joshua Harmon's Significant Other; Elphaba in Wicked; Dogfight; Godspell; currently appearing on the hit TV show All Rise) and award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (Three Points of Contact; 35mm; We Foxes; Jasper in Deadland; Darling.)

Actor Therapy is a series of classes and masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today. The "therapy" part of ACTOR THERAPY refers to working on the actor inside. What is keeping you from going on auditions? Why are callbacks getting fewer and far between? Do you lack motivation? Is your survival job killing your will to audition? These questions and more are the topics of every ACTOR THERAPY class. Check us out @actortherapynyc and actortherapynyc.com