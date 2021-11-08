Dates & Faculty Announced For Actor Therapy's 2022 Winter Intensive
The masterclasses will run Monday, January 3rd, 2022 — Friday, January 14th, 2022.
A two-week Musical Theatre intensive for performers who are, or soon to be, #ready4newyork, Ages 18 and up. All students, all faculty: fully vaccinated.
The masterclasses will run Monday, January 3rd, 2022 - Friday, January 14th, 2022, on weekdays from 9-5pm.
For more information about the intensive, and to apply, you can visit www.actortherapynyc.com/atwi. Merit-based scholarships are available.
The Winter Intensive Includes:
- ACTOR THERAPY, our revolutionary musical theatre workshop based on song interpretation, selecting the right "cuts" for auditions, and focusing on every actor as an individual to unlock the artist within-taught by Lindsay Mendez (2018 Tony Award Winner, Drama Desk Award Winner, and Outer Critics' Circle Award Winner for her role as Carrie Pipperidge in the 2018 revival of Carousel; Joshua Harmon's Significant Other; Elphaba in Wicked; Dogfight; Godspell; currently appearing on the hit TV show All Rise) and Ryan Scott Oliver (Three Points of Contact; 35mm; We Foxes; Jasper in Deadland; Darling.)
- ACTING techniques, including monologues, scene study, and working on dream roles, with Stephen Sposito (Wicked, The Book of Mormon, Shrek) and Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music, Unknown Soldier)
- VOICE LESSONS: technique, vocal health and general pedagogy with top NYC voice teachers: NEDA LAHIDJI, Michael Lowney, Tim Rosser, and ROSE VAN DYNE.
- ART & BIZ, our signature class to get the business-mind focused and the heart bolstered for the long haul. Taught by Ryan Scott Oliver and Afra Hines (Hadestown, Hamilton, In the Heights)
- HEADSHOTS with renowned NYC headshot and Broadway production photographer MURPHYMADE
- REELS recorded for your website by a top NYC videographer
- A SHOWCASE for agents and industry professionals highlighting the student's growth during the program
- A PUBLIC PRESENTATION for friends and family
- MASTER CLASSES with Broadway pros: Kate Baldwin (Hello Dolly, Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow), Amber Iman (Hamilton, Rent, Soul Doctor), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Anastasia, Wicked); Telly Leung (Aladdin, Godspell, Allegiance), and Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels, Kinky Boots, Jasper in Deadland)
- CASTING DIRECTOR SESSIONS with NYC Casting Directors Patrick Goodwin, Xavier Rubiano, Jason Styres, VICTOR VASQUEZ, and more TBA.
ACTOR THERAPY was founded in 2012 by actress Lindsay Mendez (2018 Tony Award Winner, Drama Desk Award Winner, and Outer Critics' Circle Award Winner for her role as Carrie Pipperidge in the 2018 revival of Carousel; Joshua Harmon's Significant Other; Elphaba in Wicked; Dogfight; Godspell; currently appearing on the hit TV show All Rise) and award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (Three Points of Contact; 35mm; We Foxes; Jasper in Deadland; Darling.)
Actor Therapy is a series of classes and masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today. The "therapy" part of ACTOR THERAPY refers to working on the actor inside. What is keeping you from going on auditions? Why are callbacks getting fewer and far between? Do you lack motivation? Is your survival job killing your will to audition? These questions and more are the topics of every ACTOR THERAPY class. Check us out @actortherapynyc and actortherapynyc.com