Dane Reis Joins YOUR PROGRAM IS YOUR TICKET's Act II…Places Series







Sean Chandler host of the podcast "Your Program Is Your Ticket", in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the latest episode of its "Act II...Places" series featuring Las Vegas-based Professional Entertainer and Creator/Host/Producer of the "Your Booked It" podcast. Episode 84 is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

"Your Program Is Your Ticket" is a podcast focusing on smaller, more intimate theater works and the people that make them happen. It is important to highlight these works and integral to the podcast's mission to feature as many of these productions as possible while still discussing the larger more notorious productions. The "Act II...Places" series emphasizes the reaction and forward planning of various theater entities during the COVID-19 crisis. The podcast is hosted and produced by Sean W Chandler.

Dane Reis is a Las Vegas-based professional entertainer, Creator/Host/Producer of the career-focused "You Booked It" podcast and a specialist in teaching the "Industry" element of the theater industry.

DANE REIS is a professional entertainer of more than 16 years and has performed all over the world from Las Vegas, Boston, NYC, Canada, Australia, Italy, and Germany. He is also the Creator/Host/Producer of the "You Booked It" podcast, committed to filling the gap between theatrical training and the real world by utilizing a unique interview style dedicated to cultivating the tried-and-true skills, techniques, tips, information, and resources that create a successful entertainment career. Dane is also an AEA Actor & Stage Manager