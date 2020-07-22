DUNGEONS + DRAMA NERDS Podcast Finishes First Campaign

Dungeons + Drama Nerds is a podcast exploring the intersection of theatre and tabletop role-playing games (TTRPGS) produced by dramaturgs Todd Brian Backus (Portland Stage, PowerOut), Percy Hornak (Arena Stage, Team Awesome Robot), and Nick Orvis (Premiere Stages), and is mixed and edited by Anthony Sertel Dean (New York Neo-Futurists). Episodes release weekly on Wednesdays and alternate between Actual Play episodes (recordings of game sessions with players and a GM) and commentary episodes (where the producers and guests discuss how different systems affect the storytelling of a given game).

With the release of today's episode, Dungeons + Drama Nerds completes the first of three Actual Play campaigns in its debut season. The first campaign, titled Of Mice and Monsters, was penned by NYC playwright Matthew Minnicino (Helen Hayes-nominated playwright, adapter) and used the Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition system. The players were Christopher Diercksen (Team Awesome Robot), Kevin R. Free (The Fire This Time Festival, Obie 2015; Welcome to Night Vale), René Goddess (geel, Embodied Equity Consulting), and Nicholas Orvis, and the GM was Percy Hornak.

In the next few weeks Dungeons + Drama Nerds will discuss dramatic tension in Dungeons & Dragons, debrief with the cast of our first campaign, and discuss why there aren't as many plays about tabletop role-playing games as you might think. Then, on August 19th, we'll kick off our second campaign using the Apocalypse World system, titled Irremediably Home. Irremediably Home's GM will be JonJon Johnson, and the game will be played by Percy Hornak, T. Huth (Inkubator New Works Development Laboratory, Moon Harbor Heroes podcast), Ella Mock (Speak About It, Two Sheets), and Dex Phan.

Dungeons + Drama Nerds will close out its first season with a game of Paranoia GMed by Ben Ferber (PowerOut, Maxamoo), and played by Todd Brian Backus, Mieko Gavia (Lou, Theatre 4 The People; Black Revolutionary Theatre Workshop), Koryna Flores (Hot Pepper Theater), and Romana Isabella (2017 Lambda Literary Writers Retreat Fellow).







