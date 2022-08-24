Creators Of Stage Write Software Introduce Revolutionary Creative Artist Database GIGNITION







Revealed in a press event yesterday attended by Broadway stars Karen Ziemba (Tony Winner), Josh Breckenridge (Come From Away), Leigh Zimmerman (Olivier Award), the all-inclusive database provides one place for producers, casting directors, and artistic collaborators to find candidates for all artistic and collaborative roles in the entertainment industry. Created in partnership with DEI Director, Nicole Johnson (Harriet Tubman Effect), GIGNITION strives to provide the right tools to help ensure that candidates from all communities are considered for creative projects.

"There are so many 'lists' floating around where you can go to find something specific for your creative project," said platform creator Jeff Whiting (Stage Write Software), "but there's not one collective place where you can go to find all of these roles for your production. As a result, job searches tend to be somewhat limited. We want to combine all of these lists together and provide one all-inclusive database where collaborators can go to find anyone or anything they need for their creative projects."

Joined by his partners Randi Kaye and Jared Young at the launch event, Whiting revealed an innovative fact about the platform to key members of the Broadway community, which is that "in order to ensure equal access to this valuable resource there is absolutely no cost to be listed nor to use the database."

In addition to providing a completely free essential tool for any artist or collaborator, GIGNITION has also introduced an innovative feature which allows artists to earn additional income through an Artist Subscription platform. The feature allows artists to feature exclusive online content (including master classes) directly to their Subscribers, who pay a monthly fee, which is set by the artist. GIGNITION makes it simple for artists to set up their subscriber platform and manages the transactions with their subscribers, for which it earns a small commission.

"There's a wonderful flow of creative content coming from so many artists today," said CEO Whiting, "and so much of that art is just given away for free, in hopes that some video might go viral and might earn them some income if they hit millions of viewers. Our hope is that the Artist Subscription service will allow artists to connect with their community - the ones that follow and support their work, whether or not that work goes viral worldwide."

The platform seeks to ensure that it works to strengthen representation for all people, no matter their background or identity and will conduct ongoing research and focus groups to help shape the user experience. GIGNITION's DEI Director, Nicole Johnson said, "As we develop this new job-matching technology, we must work to ensure that the platform doesn't create more harm or tokenize people of color, nor place anyone in harmful workplaces. GIGNITION will continue to adjust and adapt as it better understands the issues that networking and job matching platforms may face regarding equity, access, and inclusion."

Asked about GIGNITION, five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman said, "This is an enormously valuable resource for our industry. Finally, a tool to help the next generation of creatives make themselves and their talents heard."

"An inclusive and thoughtful platform to connect twenty-first century artists in the ever-evolving landscape of our industry," said performer and activist Jae Wait.

Photos by Hisae Aihara