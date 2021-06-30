Candice Marie Woods, Victor Vazquez and Marti G. Cummings to Lead Artist's Strategy Panel







For many in the entertainment industry, it may feel like things are changing at a breakneck pace, but for trans and nonbinary individuals, they've only begun to scratch the surface.

Join Artist's Strategy for this one-night only conversation as they begin to unpack and unlearn the gender constructs in the entertainment industry. They'll be joined by performer Candice Marie Woods (Ain't too Proud, Book of Mormon), Casting Director Victor Vazquez of X Casting and drag artist and New York City Council Candidate Marti Cummings.

They are hosting this event where you will hear from trailblazers in the entertainment industry. Intended for professionals both in front of and behind the table, their intention is twofold:

For those in positions of power, they hope you walk away with context and actionable understanding about what you can do to create a safer working environment for trans and ENBY performers.

For those entertainers who identify as the above, they hope to provide some models and practices to successfully self advocate and navigate your independent career.

Come with questions and join them on Monday, July 5 at 7 PM EST. Tickets are only $5 (a portion of all proceeds will benefit The Marsha P. Johnson Institute).

DETAILS:

"BREAK IT DOWN": A VIRTUAL CONVERSATION ABOUT DISMANTLING GENDER CONSTRUCTS IN THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

July 5th at 7 PM EST

www.artists-strategy.com

MORE ABOUT

Marti Gould Cummings - (they / them) is an activist, community board member, gig worker and drag artist running for city council in uptown Manhattan. Marti has been working in NYC for 13 years after moving to the city at age 17 to pursue a performing arts career. For over a decade, marti has been deeply involved in the community - advocating for LGBTQIA+ Young people through the Ali Forney center and aiding New Yorkers experiencing homelessness. Marti currently sits on Community Board 9 serving the people of Upper Manhattan, and is an advisor on the NYC Nightlife Advisory Board.

VICTOR VAZQUEZ - (he/him) Casting director and founder of X Casting, an office supporting projects led or created by Black, Indigenous, People of Color, Women, Trans & Queer creators in NYC, Los Angeles, and globally. His new-play and new-musical projects include The Royal Court Theatre in London's West End, Tectonic Theatre Project, The Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center at the World Trade Center, The Kennedy Center, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, A.R.T. Harvard, Long Wharf Theatre, Baltimore Center Stage, American Conservatory Theater, Dramatists Guild Foundation, WP Theatre, The Drama League, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, The Alliance Theater, The Play Company, and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Commercial video and photo campaigns include a collaboration with Timberland, Desus & Mero, and a video campaign narrated by Spike Lee. Victor is currently an adjunct professor of acting for senior students in the Drama Department at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts within the New Studio on Broadway. Previously, he served as resident Casting Director at Arena Stage for three seasons, overseeing the casting of over 25 productions and over 26 new play/musical workshops.

Candice Marie Woods - (she /they) Some of Candice's work includes Hairspray, Catch me If You Can, Book of Mormon and most recently she has been seen in the Broadway musical "Ain't Too Proud" the life and times of the temptations. With over 15 years of experience in the Broadway community, they are very excited to share their thoughts on this very nuanced and important topic. Candice uses they/them and she/her pronouns.

ARTIST'S STRATEGY - Artist's Strategy is a one-stop-shop providing diverse resources for creatives looking to build sustainable, fulfilling careers. Started by Joshua Morgan in 2014 while running a theatre company he had founded in Washington, DC. Trained as an actor, producing fell into his lap somewhat accidentally. On the path to building a successful theatre company by marketing, networking, fundraising, and smart producing, he had the thought "why aren't we applying these same principles to building acting careers?" That idea turned into a codified system, specific to freelance artists. The system was created using basic business principles based on his experience running for-profit and not-for-profit companies. Since its inception, Artist's Strategy has worked with actors all over the world helping them develop structure in what is a structureless industry.