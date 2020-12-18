Broadway Stage Management Symposium Announces Charlie Blackwell Scholarships for BIPOC Stage Managers







At the first Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color event, Matthew Stern, BSMS founder announced a new scholarship specifically for BIPOC stage managers. "We acknowledge that there is unintended, systemic racism in our industry. At the Symposium, we want to find a way to open the door for stage managers of color."

In partnership with Narda E. Alcorn, Lisa Dawn Cave, Beverly Jenkins, Kenneth J. McGee, & Cody Renard Richard, all very successful BIPOC Broadway stage manages, five scholarships to attend the Broadway Stage Management Symposium have been created.

Each scholarship is adjudicated by one of those five stage managers and the recipient will have an individual meeting with their stage manager as well as attend the Symposium.

The Broadway Stage Management Symposium is an exciting and engaging professional development opportunity for stage managers. It is also an important networking opportunity, with hundreds of stage managers from many disciplines, coming from across the US and around the world. Networking is one of the biggest factors to success in many careers and these scholarships allow more BIPOC stage managers to participate and be in the room where it happens.

Together, these five scholarships have been named the Charlie Blackwell Scholarships for BIPOC stage managers. Charlie Blackwell was a very successful black stage manager whose Broadway SM credits include Nine, Sunday in the Park with George and Jerome Robbins Broadway. He passed away in 1995 and these scholarships honor his legacy, opening a door to the next great generation of BIPOC stage managers.

Applications and more details at: www.broadwaysymposium.com/scholarships

Submissions are open now. The deadline to apply is January 31, 2021 and recipients will be notified by March 1, 2021

This educational intensive is open to the public (see website for full details, webinar information, special discounted pandemic pricing, and more) and will be held May 21 - 24, 2021 on an interactive, immersive, dynamic digital platform.

Student discounts & group rates available, contact BSMS for more details: info@broadwaysymposium.com