Broadway Greenn Alliance Will Host Fall 2024 Textile Drive Next Week

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) is teaming up with Wearable Collections for a Fall 2024 Textile Recycling Drive across from the red steps in Duffy Square (the corner of 46th and 7th) on August 28, 2024 from 11:00am – 2:00pm. This drive is open to all shows, theatres, industry members, and fans as a free resource to responsibly recycle their unwanted show and personal textiles.

Community members unable to attend this event can drop-off their items at the refashionNYC textile bin. This bin is located in the lounge of the Actors’ Equity Association at 165 West 46th Street on the fourth floor and is available on days when there are on-site Equity auditions.

Items Accepted

- Used Clothing

- Clean Clothing

- Shoes

- Curtains

- Hats

- Linens

- Towels

- Handbags

- Belts

Items Not Accepted

- Rugs

- Carpets

- Comforters

- Pillows

- Household Items

- Large Luggage

- Fabric Yardage

- Fabric Scraps

