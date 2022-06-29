Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Awards $300,000 in Grants to Help Ensure Access to Reproductive Health Care







Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS today announced $300,000 in special grants for Planned Parenthood Federation of America and NARAL Pro-Choice America to help ensure access to critical reproductive health care after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Broadway Cares is sending these grants on behalf of the Broadway and theater community to the two organizations, which are working tirelessly to provide immediate on-the-ground support for those directly impacted by the court decision.

"Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS condemns the Supreme Court's tragic and misguided decision," Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola said. "We are no stranger to showing support where stigma and shame are the predominant response. This time is no different. With these special grants, we can help forge a new path toward reproductive rights for all. Our work continues."

Planned Parenthood ensures that all people have access to the care and resources they need to make informed decisions about their bodies, their lives and their futures. It delivers vital sexual and reproductive health care, sex education and information to millions of people.

NARAL Pro-Choice America and its 2.5 million members organize and mobilize in order to protect reproductive freedom, fighting for access to abortion care, birth control, paid parental leave and protections from pregnancy discrimination.

To support Broadway Cares' efforts, visit broadwaycares.org/donate. To learn more about these organizations or join with your personal support, visit plannedparenthood.org and prochoiceamerica.org.

These grants are made possible, in part, due to the support of theater community and fans during the successful Spring Fundraising Campaign and last Sunday's in-person return of Broadway Bares.

It was during that 30th anniversary celebration of Broadway Bares that POTUS actors Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura and Julie White energized the standing-room-only audience with an urgent call-to-action. "(Supreme Court Justice) Clarence Thomas has made it very clear: he's not stopping with my rights, he's coming for your rights, too," White told the predominantly LGBTQ+ audience. Nakamura's plea to "organize, mobilize and vote" in response to the decision was met with a roar of cheers. Encouraging the audience to use their voices, Hough recited one of her own lines from their Tony Award-nominated play: "Affordable, safe, free reproductive health care is a basic human right."

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

