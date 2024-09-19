Barry M. Putt, Jr.'s OMEED'S TAPESTRIES to Have Industry Presentation at Open Jar Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Barry M. Putt, Jr.'s new play Omeed's Tapestries will have an industry presentation at Open Jar Studios on November 22 at 1:00 & 4:00 pm.

The event will be directed by Robert Liebowitz assisted by Sara Bugaighis.

An Iranian, same-sex couple seeks to migrate from their homeland to a country where they will be able to live a peaceful life as their authentic selves. When a pious community member discovers their relationship, he threatens to destroy their lives. The couple struggles to navigate the situation hoping to find a way out.

The screenplay of Omeed's Tapestries won the Spring 2024 Santa Barbara International Screenplay Awards Diverse Writers Outreach for Best Screenplay.

One of New York's most prolific playwrights and commentators, Robert Lieboiwtz has be chosen to direct the New York premiere.

Robert made his playwriting debut at the long-gone 18th Street Playhouse in New York City in 1983. This was the first of 21 works with 14 having been produced and most have been published. His award-winning opus, Coulda Woulda Shouda, ran off-Broadway in 1997 and revived several times after that. It also had staged readings at prominent theaters throughout the country, led by distinguished actors such as Dominic Chianese, Lee Wallach, and David Proval. Other works produced in Manhattan include: 'The Check is in the Mail' (1988), 'The Last White Cab Driver in New York (1991), 'Clickers' (1995), 'Bus Ride Home' (1996), 'Freakin Giuliani!' (1998), 'Awake & Aggravated' (2002), 'Old Man Gone Wrong' (2003), 'Final Final (2005), 'The Wisdom That Men Seek' (2007), 'Seven Scenes of Grande Grande Blah Blah Blah' (2014), 'The New Normal' (2021), and 'Coltrane in Japan (2022).

Barry's plays have been performed throughout the U.S. and in France, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates.

They include Triangle and The Porch at the Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Short Play Festival and The Lollipop Lady and Dead Body by Turtle Shell Productions. Barry served as head writer on the episodic, comedy-horror, TV show In the Cellar and the Telly Award-winning series The Wisdom Tree. He wrote the script for the VR miniseries Maren's Rock, which was produced by Daniel Gaucher and PKVR.

His non-fiction book Stories Told through Sound: The Craft of Writing Audio Dramas for Podcasts, Streaming, and Radio is available at bookstores everywhere. See the "books" tab of this web site for further details including upcoming public appearances. Barry's other books include: Alice: Life Behind the Counter in Mel's Greasy Spoon (A Guide to the Feature Film, the​ TV series, and More). He is currently working on a book entitled The Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew on Film, TV, and Stage and the 2025-2026 Audio Dramatists Resource Guide. Both will be published by BearManor Media.

​Barry has scripted over 50 audio-drama adaptations and original productions. His audio-drama version of Beauty and the Beast will be released by Blackstone Audio in 2025. The forth season of the western audio-drama series Richard Wade, U.S. Marshal that he writes for Radio Theater Project is in pre-production. Barry has written for other audio-drama companies including Colonial Radio Theatre on the Air!, Baicizhan Technology, Voices in the Wind Audio Theatre, and DTC Radio.

​Barry has presented at various conferences including the National Dramatists Guild Conference and BCC's Aspiring Writers Conference. He is available to present on writing for stage, screen, audio drama, TV writing, and marketing approaches.

