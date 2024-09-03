BLBW Launches Manhattan Beach Artist Residency and Opens Doors To Writers Of Color

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Black Lives Black Words International Project has announced its upcoming Manhattan Beach Artist Residency exclusively for writers of color. This unique opportunity invites writers to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and immerse themselves in a 5-day haven of creativity, community, and breathtaking oceanfront living.

Reginald Edmund, the Co-Founder and Managing Curating Producer of Black Lives Black Words International Project says "The Manhattan Beach Artist Residency is not just an opportunity; it's a reclamation. For far too long, spaces like Manhattan Beach have been sites of exclusion and erasure for Black artists. The story of Bruce's Beach is a stark reminder of how systemic racism has stolen not just land, but the very dreams and legacies of Black families, entrepreneurs, dreamers and artists. This residency is a chance for artists of color to take back that narrative, to fill those spaces with their voices, their visions, and their undeniable brilliance. It's time for the world to see Manhattan Beach not just as a symbol of injustice, but as a beacon of artistic power reclaimed."

Residency Highlights:

Luxurious Accommodations: Nestled in a stunning 4-bedroom beachfront home in Manhattan Beach, writers will enjoy spacious and beautifully appointed living spaces, perfect for relaxation and inspiration.

Nourishing Meals: A dedicated chef will prepare delicious and healthy dinners, allowing writers to focus solely on their craft.

Dedicated Writing Time: Ample time and space will be provided for writing, reflection, and connecting with one's creative muse.

Community and Connection: Writers will have the opportunity to share their work, receive feedback, and build lasting relationships with fellow artists.

Optional Activities: Explore the vibrant Manhattan Beach community, take surfing lessons, or simply unwind and soak up the sun.

Residency Dates:

January 15-20, 2025

March 20-25, 2025

May 21-26, 2025

The Black Lives Black Words International Project is committed to fostering diversity and inclusion in the arts. This residency is open to all writers of color, regardless of experience level or genre.

Application to apply for the residency is free.

Residency Cost: $1600

Application Deadline: November 15, 2024

Don't miss this extraordinary chance to nurture your creativity, connect with a supportive community of writers, and experience the transformative power of the ocean.

For more information and to apply, please visit https://blacklivesblackwords.org/the-residency

Comments





