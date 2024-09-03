BLBW Launches Manhattan Beach Artist Residency and Opens Doors To Writers Of Color

Application Deadline is on November 15, 2024.
Black Lives Black Words International Project has announced its upcoming Manhattan Beach Artist Residency exclusively for writers of color. This unique opportunity invites writers to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and immerse themselves in a 5-day haven of creativity, community, and breathtaking oceanfront living.
Reginald Edmund, the Co-Founder and Managing Curating Producer of Black Lives Black Words International Project says "The Manhattan Beach Artist Residency is not just an opportunity; it's a reclamation. For far too long, spaces like Manhattan Beach have been sites of exclusion and erasure for Black artists. The story of Bruce's Beach is a stark reminder of how systemic racism has stolen not just land, but the very dreams and legacies of Black families, entrepreneurs, dreamers and artists. This residency is a chance for artists of color to take back that narrative, to fill those spaces with their voices, their visions, and their undeniable brilliance. It's time for the world to see Manhattan Beach not just as a symbol of injustice, but as a beacon of artistic power reclaimed."
The Black Lives Black Words International Project is committed to fostering diversity and inclusion in the arts. This residency is open to all writers of color, regardless of experience level or genre.
Application to apply for the residency is free.
Residency Cost: $1600
Application Deadline: November 15, 2024
Don't miss this extraordinary chance to nurture your creativity, connect with a supportive community of writers, and experience the transformative power of the ocean.
For more information and to apply, please visit https://blacklivesblackwords.org/the-residency
