Autistic Theatremakers Alliance Announces New Leadership Team

The Autistic Theatremakers Alliance has announced the appointment of its 2024/2025 staff members, who will lead the organization into an exciting new chapter of growth. ATA is dedicated to empowering and supporting autistic individuals in the theater community.

Following elections within the organization, the ATA will now be led by Jessica Vanek, Chief Executive Officer, with founder Margaret Hall shifting into a new role as the President of the Board.

Vanek will be supported by Madie Winningham, Deputy Director; Matthew Nassida, Chief Financial Officer; and Emmie D'Amico, Secretary.

The Autistic Theatremakers Alliance remains committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive community for autistic individuals in the performing arts. With this new leadership team, ATA is poised to expand its programs and further its impact on the theater industry.

Information on the expansion of Autistic Theatremakers Alliance's expanding board, as well as programming through the end of 2024, is forthcoming. For more information about the Autistic Theatremakers Alliance, please visit autistictheatremakers.org or contact with the organization via social media, @autistictheatremakers.



