American Theatre of Actors Will Celebrate 50th Anniversary with Gala
The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to playwright and director Lyle Kessler and Tony-winning actor, Len Cariou.
The American Theatre of Actors has announced ATA 50, a golden anniversary celebration and awards ceremony. The black-tie evening will honor five decades of artistic excellence and community impact, headlined by the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to legendary playwright and director Lyle Kessler and TONY-winning actor, Len Cariou..
The gala will take place at the lavish Penn Club at 30 West 44th Street in New York City, beginning with a VIP Admission at 6:30 PM, followed by a formal dinner and the awards presentation at 7:30 PM.
The ceremony will also feature the Hell's Kitchen Awards, acknowledging the gritty, vibrant excellence of the local artistic community that has called the ATA home for fifty years.
Event Details:
Event Date: Tuesday April 7th
Ticket Levels: ($35 OFF through MARCH 15)
6:30pm VIP $325 ~ includes photoshoot and open bar hour + Dinner & Awards
7:30pm General $290 ~ Dinner & Awards, only.
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