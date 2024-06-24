Alexandra Billings and Lauren Patten Will Lead Reading of S/HE & ME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A special industry reading of Alexandra Billings’s new autobiographical musical S/He & Me is set for this week. The reading will be presented on Wednesday, June 26th at The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center).

S/He & Me stars Alexandra Billings alongside Tony Award winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill) as Chrisanne, Mandy Gonzalez (In The Heights, Hamilton) as Mimi, Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde) as Bob, and features Dani Goldberg as Scott Billings, with Dennis Cao, Kathel Louis Griffin, Zachary A Myers, and Petralina Rae. Anessa Marie serves as the shows music director.

Inspired by her best-selling autobiography, S/He & Me is a gorgeous, fanciful, raw, and powerful look at the Trans experience through one trailblazer’s incredible life story and pioneering career in Hollywood and on Broadway. The narrative features characters from Alexandra’s past and present - her lifelong high school sweetheart/now wife, her confused parents, her childhood self, and a trans/non-binary ensemble that portrays an array of queens, bigots, and ghosts.

Billings co-wrote the book with the show’s director, Joanne Gordon, and features an original score by Andre Catrini The reading is presented by Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora, in association with Schmegie inc, Todd Bradley, Bronwyn Newport, Neil and Fern Zee, Bryan McCaffrey, Theatre Nerd Productions, and Nick Padgett.

Alexandra Billings is an actress, singer, and activist known for her groundbreaking work in both television and theater. On TV, she gained widespread acclaim for her role as Davina on the Emmy-winning series "Transparent," and can currently be seen as Robin on ABC’s hit comedy, “The Connors”. Billings made her Broadway debut in The Nap and subsequently starred as Madame Morrible in the hit musical Wicked, where she made history as one of the first openly transgender actresses to take on a major role in a Broadway production. Throughout her career, she has been honored with numerous awards for her contributions to the arts and her tireless activism, including the Visibility Award from the Human Rights Campaign and the Trailblazer Award from Outfest.

For more information on the S/He & Me industry reading please contact Info@TomDangora.com

