Adrienne Haan & William Michals to Lead FINAL DAY? THE MUSICAL Industry Reading







Curtis Productions will present private industry readings of "FINAL DAY? The Musical" with book, music & lyrics by Danny Curtis and music direction by Richard Danley. Directed by Lou Scarpati, the readings of this dramatic musical will be held on Monday, May 22nd at 2:00PM & 6:00PM and Tuesday, May 23 at 2:00PM at The Dramatists Guild (The Mary Rodgers Room) at 1501 Broadway, NYC. For more information and reservations, please email finaldaythemusical@gmail.com.

Final Day? a dramatic musical, takes place on the final day of WWII in Europe, in a secret research laboratory of "The Uranium Project" ("Das Uranprojekt"), Germany's attempt to build a Nuclear Bomb. Star-crossed lovers, a German soldier and a Jewish woman await liberation, but the Commandant has orders to eliminate everyone. Their love story began before the war. It may continue or it may end on the Final Day?

A story of lost and found love - lost and found faith - and lost and found courage, Final Day? is propelled by 19 musical numbers that weave together a unique original story based on true events. Combining drama, romance, and humor with music, it will stay with you long after you leave the theatre.

Leading the cast are chanteuse internationale Adrienne Haan and William Michals (South Pacific - Lincoln Center, Parade) with Kevin Bapp, Mark Bogosian, Danny Curtis, Jonathan Dickson, and Michael Townsend Wright. The stage manager is Don Macleay and Kim Hansen is assistant stage manager.

BIOS

Danny Curtis

(Book/Music/Lyrics) is a prolific member of show business having performed over the past 40 years as an Actor, Comedian, Singer, Musician, Comedy Writer, and Playwright. Danny has appeared on TV, Radio, Theater and Clubs. He's a Graduate of The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, NYC. As a writer he has written special material for Gabe Kaplan, David Frye, and Pat Henry. He's had two plays produced - one Off-Broadway at the Intar Theater NYC and the other in Branson Missouri. For 20 years he appeared at the Monkey Bar in NYC's Elysee Hotel, followed by 15 years at Dangerfield's, NYC. He was the opening act for Eartha Kitt, Trini Lopez, Joan Rivers, and Ricky Nelson.

Lou Scarpati

(Director) is a founder and the Managing Artistic Director of The Company Theatre Group, Inc., a non-profit professional arts organization, and member of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. The Company is currently in residence at The Hackensack Cultural Arts Center. Over the last eight years Lou Scarpati has directed many of The Company's productions, including: Collected Stories, Time Stands Still, Central Park West, RACE, Breaking Legs, God of Carnage, Cahoots, Writes of Spring, Barefoot in the Park, Savage in Limbo, 'Art', Veronica's Room, Copenhagen, Burn This, Apartment 3A, and Chapter Two. Off Broadway, Lou directed Last Jew in Europe for The Jewish Theatre of New York. Other New York City directing credits include Otto's Fortune, Queue and Waiting for the Bus (a Turnip Festival Producer's Choice finalist). Regionally, Lou directed an adaptation of The Wizard of Oz for 12 Miles West, To a Point (a Tennessee Williams Festival One-Act Contest Finalist), A Gibson Girl: The Perfect Silhouette, and Victor for The Theater Project, and The Role of Della, Two of Swords, Pillow_and A Funeral Home_ in Brooklyn for Café Theatre.

(Music Director) Pianist, composer, arranger and music director for cabarets, concerts, and revues throughout the US. Entertained on five cruise ships, including the Rotterdam World Cruise. Performed at Carnegie Hall FOUR times, as well as at the Cotton Club, the Friars Club and the Jolson International Festival. Music director/arranger for the off-Broadway productions of Spamilton and One Night with Fanny Brice, as well as George M. Cohan Tonight in Seoul, Korea. Appeared in five productions of Broadway Close Up for Merkin Hall and numerous times at Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center. Performed in Santa Fe, NM for the Jewish Film Festival, and in Washington, DC for the Kennedy Center Opera Ball, and three times at the Luxembourg Consulate. Performed twice in Paraguay, South America. Since 2013 has participated in musical theater workshops and lectures in Taiwan, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Beijing China. In 2019, along with his performing partner, Adrienne Haan, did a 17-day concert tour, covering four cities in China. His orchestrations have been heard in Bulgaria, Turkey, Israel, Luxembourg, Germany, and Switzerland, as well as NYC. Recently, in 2021, adjudicated for the Apex International Music Competition. Works with several Chinese music studios in the New York area, teaching all ages, from young children to young adults. Long time faculty member (as pianist and vocal coach) of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

Hailed as "an exceptional song interpreter with a grand voice" by the Berliner Morgenpost and "an entertainer of the highest caliber" by the Huffington Post, award-winning entertainer, Chanteuse Internationale, Adrienne Haan is one of the most electrifying concert stars at work today. She is a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NY and also has a Master's Degree in Applied Linguistics from St. Mary's University in London. Ms. Haan is a member of the Dramatist Guild in the United States. A singer, writer and producer, she is constantly touring across the globe with a diverse repertoire that encompasses German 1920s and 30s Cabaret music, French Chanson, American Songbook, Broadway, and other international songs. Recent performances include concerts in the USA, Europe, Australia, China, Israel, Turkey, Africa as well as South America. Ms. Haan performs fluently in 13 languages which makes her unique in her field. Adrienne has been artist-in-residence at the Triad Theater NYC since 2016 where she performs her different soirées on a regular basis. She has also performed her solo shows at 54 Below, The Cutting Room, Lincoln Center and she premiered her 1920s concert with Grammy Winner Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks at Joe's Pub in NY.Stage credits include US and European national tours as well as US regional theatre: Fantine in Les Misérables, Grizabella in Cats, Sally Bowles in Cabaret, Eva Peron in Evita, Veronica in The Passion Play, Belle in Charles Dicken's A Christmas Carol, Kate Lucas in TEXAS, Anna Christie in Eugene O'Neill's drama Anna Christie, Queen Margaret in Shakespeare's King Henry III, Queen Elizabeth in King Richard III, as well as many other comedic and dramatic roles. In 2015 she premiered her Holocaust Remembrance Concert in German, Yiddish and Hebrew - Tehorah - at New York's Carnegie Hall and will be returning to Carnegie Call with Tehorah on May 10, 2023, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel under patronage of the Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan. Since its debut, it has become Adrienne's mission to partially dedicate her performing arts and personal life to the Holocaust Remembrance. She continues her purpose spreading the musical message of Tehorah (Hebrew for "pure") as a sign of hope for peace among the nations. Adrienne was thrilled to be making her African stage debut in Luanda, Angola on January 21, 2023. She mainly lives in New York City but keeps residences in Germany, Luxembourg and Cape Town.

is currently in the Broadway revival of Parade. He starred at Lincoln Center as Emile De Becque in the landmark revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific and made his Broadway debut as "The Beast" in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, performing opposite Andrea McArdle, Deborah Gibson and Toni Braxton, and later returned to play Gaston in the same production. His career has continued in such roles as Javert in Les Misérables, Billy Flynn in Chicago, Don Quixote in Man of La Mancha, Harold Hill in The Music Man, Captain von Trapp in The Sound of Music, the title role in Phantom and most recently in Bright Star on Broadway. A recipient of the prestigious Anselmo Award, he also earned recognition by Chicago's "Jeff" and the National STAR awards for his portrayal of Chauvelin in the national company of The Scarlet Pimpernel. Not only has Michals played the great houses of the nation, from Broadway's fabled Palace Theatre to LA's Ahmanson and D.C.'s Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, but he's also entertained in New York's finest rooms, including the Rainbow Room, The Four Seasons, The Metropolitan Room, 54 Below and the Grand Ballroom of The Plaza. Casino dates, like the recent concert at the Foxwoods Resort, will continue to be a part of his calendar. Michals regularly appears with the country's leading orchestras and conductors, including the San Diego, Utah, and Hartford Symphonies, Michael Tilson Thomas and his New World Symphony, and a recent return to Peter Nero and the Philly Pops for another sold-out evening of "Broadway Showstoppers". He has sung The National Anthem for major league sporting events from coast to coast and enjoys the rare distinction of performing for the joint leadership of the House and Senate inside The United States Capitol. Symphonic performances of "The House I Live In" and John Williams' "America, The Dream Goes On" have garnered the praise and admiration of many D.C. notables, especially Sen. Orrin Hatch (himself an accomplished songwriter). Mayor Rudy Giuliani personally called upon William to open the December 11, 2001 memorial service at Ground Zero with a solo, a capella rendition of "Let There Be Peace On Earth", which has been rebroadcast worldwide over network TV, CNN, National Public Radio, and the Internet. William's credits extend into the classical world, in New York, Boston, and in recitals at the Aspen and Tanglewood Music Festivals. Operatic roles include Figaro and the Count in Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro, Escamillo in Bizet's Carmen, Marcello in Puccini's La Bohème, the dark Hunding in Wagner's Die Walküre as Danilo in the Lehár's The Merry Widow. TV appearances include; "Blue Bloods," "Law and Order," "All My Children" and "Guiding Light." Following the success of his live CD, William Michals broadway in concert, William is now collaborating with some of the extraordinary creative talents behind Sarah Brightman, Josh Groban, and Charlotte Church, fusing the myriad of musical styles with which he has been associated, and providing the true baritone sound the "crossover" market has so far lacked. His growing fan club counts members from Europe, Canada, and the United States. With a varied career on stage, in concert, and in the studio, William Michals continues to live up to the moniker "America's Baritone."