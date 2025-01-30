Actors' Equity Association Decries Illegal Interference With The NLRB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors' Equity Association has responded to the news that President Donald Trump had taken several steps to dismantle the National Labor Relations Board. Following the firing of NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo, the Trump administration illegally fired Board Member Gwynne Wilcox, leaving the agency without quorum.

“This administration is blatantly interfering with the rights of workers, and this comes at a time when more live entertainment workers than ever want to exercise their right to form a union,” said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. “Equity is currently in the middle of several organizing campaigns initiated by workers all over the country. We need a functional NLRB to ensure that the process operates in full compliance with the law.

“We are used to illegal interference from employers who fear worker power. It is quite another thing to experience it from a presidential administration. Equity echoes our sibling unions in supporting NLRB Member Gwynne Wilcox as she challenges her removal.”

