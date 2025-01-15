ASCAP to Distribute $1 Million in Fire Relief to ASCAP Members in Need

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ASCAP will distribute $1 million in emergency relief to ASCAP songwriter and composer members in the Los Angeles area who have suffered loss or damage to their primary residence or studio, or been evacuated from their homes as a result of the LA fires.

"Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the devastating Los Angeles fires. We are here to support our ASCAP members during troubled times, and we will ensure these funds reach ASCAP composers and songwriters in need,” said ASCAP Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Matthews.

ASCAP members can find more information on the ASCAP LA Fires Relief Fund at www.ascap.com/lafirerelief.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than one million songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world’s most talented music creators. Over the last eight years, ASCAP has delivered a 7% compound annual growth rate for total revenues, and an 8% compound annual growth rate for total royalty distributions to members.

Founded and governed by songwriters, composers and publishers, it is the only performing rights organization in the U.S. that operates on a not-for-profit basis. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 20 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees; identifies, matches and processes trillions of performances every year; and returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties. The ASCAP blanket license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers.

