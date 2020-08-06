A3 Artists Agency Launches Virtual Live Events Initiative 'A3 Approach' Featuring Theater-Centric Programs

The initiative is being led by the agency's new touring division which was recently formed in February.

A3 Artists Agency has launched a new live events initiative, the A3 Approach, a completely virtual collection of live events and classes provided by the agency's expert clients. The initiative is being led by the agency's new touring division which was recently formed in February.

"During these unprecedented times, A3 wants to ensure our clients continue to have a creative outlet and way to reach their audiences," said A3 President Brian Cho. "The A3 Approach demonstrates the adaptability of the agency as we pivot in how we conduct our touring business while continuing to expand the services we offer clients. Our new initiative will do just that. It will create opportunities for our clients to engage in a new, yet still authentic way."

Each session, which has been carefully curated by A3 and its clients, will offer engaging and immersive experiences and is categorized into one of the following three buckets:

Workshops - Hone your craft or pick up a new hobby with a ranging selection of workshops from world-class experts.

Entertainment - Variety shows, live podcasts, performances, educational programming, and more. These events offer something for everyone.

Instagram Live - Tune in to watch your favorite A3 clients discuss trending topics and have the opportunity to interact with them via Instagram Live.

Offerings include a "Hamilton" audition workshop with director Ashley Brooke Monroe, a Shakespeare workshop with Broadway actor Peter Francis James, and a set design workshop by Emmy Award winner Jason Ardizzone-West ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"). Pricing will vary as some are free while others range in ticket prices up to $60 per event. For the full list of events and to purchase tickets, visit A3ArtistsAgency.com/A3-Approach.

As part of A3's charitable efforts, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to various featured organizations, beginning with Color of Change and rotating organizations throughout the year.







