2020 Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge is Open to U.S. Students

In its third year, the National Endowment for the Arts and the American Theatre Wing have partnered again to produce the Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge. This program gives the next generation of musical theater songwriters a chance to showcase their work, be mentored by musical theater professionals, and record a master of their song with Broadway musicians & vocalists to be released nationally.

Today, the National Endowment for the Arts and the American Theatre Wing officially launch the 2020 Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge. All U.S. high school students can apply for this songwriting experience of a lifetime - the chance to meet with Broadway stars and bring their original songs to life in a recording studio.

Last year the program garnered nearly 200 applications. Of those applicants, seven students (five individuals and one duo) were chosen as winners. They participated in a two-day intensive workshop - produced by the American Theatre Wing - where professional theater artists and musicians travelled to the hometown of each recipient. Together, they honed and orchestrated their song into Broadway-ready compositions. You can listen to each song and learn more about the program here:

https://www.arts.gov/national-initiatives/songwriting/2019-recording-sessions







