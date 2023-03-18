Previews: The Immersive SOUND OF MIRACLE III Show Will Delight Audience in April

Hi Jakarta Production is collaborating with Ciputra Artpreneur to hold a show called "SOUND OF MIRACLE III - The Miracle of 5 Tales". The event will be held on April 1st and 2nd, 2023 at the Ciputra Artpreneur Gallery. "The purpose of this event is to raise funds for the disabled community by presenting an art show produced directly by talented children," said Riri Kumalasari, who is also the Founder and Director of Hi Jakarta Production [Youth Performing Arts Training Centre and House of Production]. Sound of Miracle III will be presented as the first immersive live theater in Indonesia. Through the original works of six young artists who created and directed the five stories, namely Untold (Axella Avianca, 17), Flipped (Nadine Abigail, 16), Intertwined (Shelby Amanda, 16), Kandita (Agnes Devita, 18), and Melangkah (Elvira Gwynn, 16 & Aurell Nathania, 17).

UNTOLD

Once upon a time, there was a girl named Mia who lived happily in the forest with her six animal friends and a woman named Mrs. Brie. Everything was fine until, one night, she had a strange dream where she was trapped in a dark room with only a red door. When Mia tried to open the door, she woke up from her sleep and felt that Mrs. Brie was hiding something from her. What was behind that door? Why does Mia want to know? What awaits Mia inside?

FLIPPED

Atlas and Amara, siblings who never got along, just like Silver Auggie and Silver Maggie. However, a fight caused Silver Maggie to lose her brother. Atlas and Amara's lives begin to change when they discover a magical book that takes them into a world full of dwarves and witches. Will they return to their own world, or will they stay in this fantasy world forever? And will Atlas and Amara have the same fate as Auggie and Maggie?

INTERTWINED

"If two or more things are intertwined, they are closely connected in many ways." This is a story about how two siblings, Issa and Izzy, find the true meaning of "Intertwined." Issa is an introvert with a kind heart who cares for her sister, while Izzy is a popular girl who craves attention but doesn't treat Issa well. One day, Izzy is kidnapped by Blaize, a witch who wants Izzy's beauty. Issa sets out to rescue Izzy, and the journey begins. Can Issa save Izzy? Can they find the true meaning of "Intertwined"?

KANDITA

The story of a young woman named Kandita, born into a family of nobles, living comfortably as the only daughter of the Batara family, and determined to help her people. However, the situation becomes chaotic, with colonization, oppression, and betrayal becoming more and more prevalent, and tragically, her father is killed. At that time, Kandita had to face problems from those who wanted more power and wealth by destroying the honorable Batara family and taking over the village where Kandita led. The traitors of the Widura Village helped the Western kingdom to conquer and take advantage of their cooperation. Finally, Kandita decides to go and find out the truth about what happened, who was behind her father's murder, and meets a group called the Kelompok Terang ("Light Group"). And this is where Kandita's journey begins. What is the truth? Who is this group?

MELANGKAH

A teenage love story about a girl named Bella, who is a student at Artista High School of the Arts as a dancer. Bella has a goal to continue her studies and attend the famous University of The Artista on a scholarship, but she has to deal with Kelvin, an annoying male student. Kelvin is the "gang leader" of Team Dance A, which is now Bella's rival in competing for the scholarship. Will Bella get the scholarship position? Or will she end up getting something unexpected?

Combined with an immersive digital set that will captivate the audience, the Hi Jakarta Production team is ready to welcome the audience to "Sound of Miracle III."