Previews: TITIMANGSA Brings the Urban Legend ARIYAH DARI JEMBATAN ANCOL to the Stage

Jakarta, July 13, 2023 - Titimangsa, together with Bakti Budaya Djarum Foundation, is back to present a theater performance titled "ARIYAH DARI JEMBATAN ANCOL." This 63rd production by Titimangsa will take place on July 27-28, 2023, at Teater Jakarta, Taman Ismail Marzuki. The performance will bring to life the urban legend "Si Manis Jembatan Ancol," which has been around since the 19th century. The story has various versions about the origin of Si Manis Jembatan Ancol, but one striking similarity is the main character of the story, Ariyah. Through this performance, the audience will “experience an intense atmosphere” and get to know the iconic figure from the urban legend widely recognized by the public.

"This show is not only entertaining but also thrilling. It's the first time we have created a performance so vastly different from our previous ones. We want to try and offer something new. Typically, literature is presented as text on the stage, but this time literature is brought to life so palpably as physical happenings. If watching horror movies is already intense, imagine how it would be on stage. It not only provides a spiritual experience but also sensations received through sight, hearing, and the scents created in the performance area. Additionally, we can also see another perspective of Indonesian history, that urban legends are not meant to scare people, but they are reflections of the psychological and sociological aspects of the surrounding society," expressed Happy Salma, who assumes the role of the producer, along with Pradetya Novitri.

"This is the second time I have been involved with Titimangsa, and I'm delighted to collaborate again. I have followed Titimangsa's journey in producing theater performances in the country. This time, the story presented is unusual, a unique urban legend story," said Melyana Tjahyadikarta, the Co-Producer.

To present a story that brings forth a variety of emotions and extraordinary life experiences of the characters, this performance features prominent names from both the theater and the cinema. Chelsea Islan, Mikha Tambayong, Ario Bayu, Gusty Pratama, Lucky Moniaga, Derry Oktami, Sarah Tjia, Rahayu Saraswati, Ririn Ekawati, Joind Bayuwinanda, Josh Marcy, and Siko Setyanto collaborate to portray strong and emotional characters to create an engaging and captivating stage experience for the audience.

"Urban legends are an inseparable part of our culture, and Titimangsa brings back the story of the origins of Si Manis Jembatan Ancol and merges it with the present time to provide a different experience to the audience. This performance is also a source of pride for us as it involves Gusty Pratama, who previously successfully passed the online audition for the lead role as Maing in the Musical Series 'Payung Fantasi.' He was chosen to join other stage actors in this Titimangsa production, proving his abilities and talents in Indonesian performing arts. We appreciate Titimangsa for always collaborating with various artists to present new perspectives in the theater stage, reaching a broader audience to get closer to Indonesian performing arts," said Renitasari Adrian, Program Director of Bakti Budaya Djarum Foundation.

The performance starts in the 1810s, where Ariyah, a woman who becomes her mother's loan collateral to Juragan Tambas. However, when they can't repay the debt, Ariyah is forced to become the Juragan's young wife. This leads her lover, Karim, to fight back, which eventually ends in tragedy and both of their deaths. Ariyah's body is thrown from the Ancol Bridge, while Karim's whereabouts remain unknown. Ariyah, who never comes to terms about her passing, roams around searching for her lover. She is also restless because she didn't get a chance to apologize and say goodbye to her mother after her proposal to be the debt guarantee ended in tragedy.

In the present day, the ghostly Ariyah meets Yulia, Yudha, and Tante Mus, who are trying to confront a land mafia named Bos Mintarjo threatening their home. In the process, the connection between the past and the scent of cinnamon becomes the key to solving the mystery involving love, revenge, and bravery. The long-awaited reunion, separation from loved ones, and feelings of guilt are the true ghosts.

The script, written by Kurnia Effendi, will be presented on stage under the direction of Joned Suryatmoko and Heliana Sinaga. "Our experiences with ghost stories are diverse and increasingly mediated through popular culture, from comics, novels, films to videos on social media. The Ariyah performance aims to rekindle the experience of encountering ghost stories directly on the theater stage. In addition, Ariyah allows us to rethink who and what ghosts really are in modern life today," said Joned Suryatmoko, who plays the role of Director and Artistic Director.

"ARIYAH DARI JEMBATAN ANCOL is a performance based on an urban legend rooted in the idea of solidarity and sisterhood among women. The text and staging move back and forth between the past and the present, but their interweaving will make this performance more dynamic and intense. We will celebrate the actors' work, who come from different backgrounds and acting methods: realism, physical theater, musical, and comedy, collaborating with the entire team involved," added Heliana Sinaga as Director.

In addition to watching the main performance, there will be discussions about the demonization of women in horror stories in Indonesia; a backstage tour, where the audience will be guided to enter the site-specific performance space; and a meet & greet with the cast of ARIYAH DARI JEMBATAN ANCOL.

The performance is sponsored by Jeeves Indonesia and supported by media partners: kompas.com, detik.com. For the first time, Titimangsa also collaborates with fashion designer Adrie Basuki to present exclusive merchandise for ARIYAH DARI JEMBATAN ANCOL


