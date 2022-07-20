MoECRT of the Republic of Indonesia Encourages Sustainable Living through Global Arts and Culture Recovery Fund

At the second G20 Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) on Culture, which was held in a hybrid format on Tuesday (19/07), the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (MoECRT) Nadiem Anwar Makarim expressed his appreciation for the delegates' commitment to recovering the arts and culture sector. In his remarks, Minister Makarim also thanked the delegates' participation in the drafting of the joint ministerial statement and input on Indonesia's initiative of the Global Arts and Culture Recovery Fund.

The Global Arts and Culture Recovery Fund is one of the initiatives taken by the Indonesian Presidency to assist the recovery of the arts and culture sector affected by the pandemic and to expand sustainable lifestyle to tackle various global challenges.

Minister Makarim also highlighted the vital role of the Global Arts and Culture Recovery Fund in accelerating further development of cultural economics. "I believe that the Global Arts and Culture Recovery Fund will foster a cultural economy following the pandemic and promote sustainable development in the future," said Minister Makarim.

"Traditional cultures of sustainability must complement our existing economic approach, if we are to overcome the current, and future, challenges we face," added Minister Nadiem Makarim.

The G20 SOM on Culture focuses on five priority agenda: role of culture in supporting the sustainable living; the economic, environmental and social impacts of culture-based policies; co-management of cultural resources (cultural commoning) that promotes sustainable lifestyle at the local level; equitable access to cultural economic opportunities; and international resource mobilization for sustainable recovery through global funding for arts and culture.

Minister Makarim closed his remarks by emphasizing the spirit of solidarity or widely known in Indonesia as gotong royong. "Bringing the spirit of gotong royong, I hope we can continue to build discussions for the G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting in the temple of Borobudur on 12-13 September 2022," added Minister Nadiem Makarim.