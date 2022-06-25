Indonesia Kita Returns with the Satirical TAMU AGUNG

Another familiar name made their way back onto the stage. This time, it's the theatrical program Indonesia Kita by Kayan Production, which has produced several shows since 2011 before the Pandemic hit. They return with TAMU AGUNG ("The Exalted Guest"), and as per their modus operandi, it's a comedy full of political and social messages and big name actors.

The show ran for two days on Friday and Saturday, June 17th and 18th at the Ciputra Artpreneur Theater. TAMU AGUNG is written and directed by celebrated dramatist Agus Noor and starred a team of veteran actors: Butet Kartaredjasa, Cak Lontong, Marwoto, Akbar, Marsha Timothy, Endah Laras, Mucle, Yu Ningsih, Woro Mustiko, F. Nadira, Mia Ismi, Yolanda Nainggolan, Joned, Wisben, and Joind Bayuwinanda. The production is also supported by dancers from Dansity Dance Company and musicians from Jakarta Street Music.

TAMU AGUNG tells the story of the people in a certain city preparing to celebrate the conclusion of their leader's two periods of leading the town. As the celebration draws near, a messenger from the capital arrives to declare the arrival of the Tamu Agung without naming the true identity of the so-called "exalted guest".

Just to be safe, the town's officials prepare for everything to look perfect. At the same time, everyone also looks to exploit Tamu Agung's upcoming visit for their own benefit. Amidst the preparations, a rumor surfaces that the purpose of the visit is to clean house, resulting in one official to dress up a homeless woman as the mysterious Tamu Agung. This restless fervor unveils a lot of things that had been carefully kept secret in their city.

As the founder of Indonesia Kita, Butet Kartaredjasa shared a few words regarding their return to the stage. "I am very grateful for Indonesia's situation, especially Jakarta, which is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and therefore has relaxed the policies regarding the performing arts. Although this 36th show by Indonesia Kita is yet able to be fully attended by the audience, at least this opportunity is a moment for us to once again greet the people of Jakarta. We hope that moving forward, the situation will keep getting better and the art scene in Indonesia can once again flourish."

Indonesia Kita's Creative Director, as well as the writer and director for Tamu Agung, also shared his own words. "Hopefully, this production will be a part of the new normal for our performing arts scene, where we try to adapt with the post-pandemic situation. I feel that artists, audiences, and venue owners will find a way to maintain our relationship and support each other in our art ecosystem.