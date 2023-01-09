Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hi Jakarta Production Seeks Ensemble Members For THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY MUSICAL

The production will premiere in July 2023.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Hi Jakarta Prodution is looking for boys and girls to appear as ensemble performers in the company's upcoming production. The company is presenting The Chocolate Factory Musical, an adaptation of Charlie & the Chocolate Factory.

The performance is handled by Hi Jakarta Production School. Limited slots are available! The production will premiere in July 2023.

For more details:
Hi Jakarta Admin
087880657508 (WA Only)



