Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hi Jakarta Production will present a day of performances later this month. LIT 3 will feature a captivating Musical Theater Mini Showcase and dance.

The event is set for 14th December 2024 from 11.00-18.30 at Goethehouse, Goethe-Institut Jakarta, Jl. Sam Ratulangi 9-15, 10350 Jakarta.

For more information please contact:

Admin 1: 0878-8065-7508

Admin 2: 0822-2998-9041

Comments