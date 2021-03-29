Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hi Jakarta Production Announces the Performing Art Awards

Skills represented will include musical theatre, street dance, jazz dance, and drama.

Mar. 29, 2021  

RSL Awards x Hi Jakarta presents the Performing Art Awards (PAA).

Skills represented will include musical theatre, street dance, jazz dance, and drama. The new international program and syllabus will be available for kids from Grade One (beginner) to Grade Eight (advanced).

Training will be available both online and offline.

Stay tuned to Hi Jakarta's social media for more details about PAA

For further Information: 08179010818 & 087880657508 (WA Only).


