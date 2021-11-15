Hi Jakarta Production Announces Performance Arts Workshop Jazz Dance

Hi Jakarta Production's Performance Arts Workshop Jazz Dance is still available!

The workshop will run 20th & 27th November 2021.

Join in the offline and online class.

Established in November 2017, based in Jakarta, Indonesia as youth performing arts training centre and production, Hi Jakarta Production is a company for creative, innovative, and passionate artists.

They inspire, show, and bring audiences spectacular performances and performing arts programmes. They provide arts edutainment programmes that promote lifelong experience and skills also supporting artists in the magnificent era. They help young generations improve their interests in the performing arts industry.

Further information: 08179010818/087880657508