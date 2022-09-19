Hi Jakarta Production Announces Performance Arts Awards Introduction Workshop Musical Theatre

Hi Jakarta Production has announced its Performance Arts Awards Introduction Workshop Musical Theatre.



If you are FIRST-TIMER and want to try out the company's 1-Day simulation class of Intensive Musical Theater Workshop, this is your chance to join the audition to get to Grade 2-5.



The event is on Saturday, 24th September 2022.



Join the workshop to get insight into our musical theatre intensive class and grab your chance to learn Broadway musical theatre.



What you will get:

1. Learn how to act sing dance in theory and practice with the syllabus from RSL Awards UK

2. Hybrid learning (offline and online)

3. A great chance for the first-timer to get an insight into PAA Musical Theatre

4. Official certification for future planning, recommendation, and many more



Further Information:

08179010818 / 087880657508 (WA Only).