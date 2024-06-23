Feature: Top Indonesia Summer 2024 Musical Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Summer holiday is just around the corner. It’s a great time to catch a show with friends, family, loved ones, or just by yourself. There’s a number of shows happening this summer in the Greater Jakarta Area, from an original musical, adaptation of beloved IPs, to a Broadway-licensed production. There’s something for everyone.

Keluarga Cemara

Ciputra Artpreneur - June 21, 2024 through July 14, 2024

Visinema Studios and www.indonesiakaya.com are collaborating with Teater Musikal Nusantara (TEMAN) to bring the beloved Indonesian family story, Keluarga Cemara, to the stage as a musical.

The musical promises to turn the heartwarming and laughter-filled story of Abah, Emak, Euis, and Ara into a “spectacular” stage show. Musikal Keluarga Cemara is written by Yemima Krisantina and Widya Arifianti, with songs composed by Ifa Fachir and Simhala Avadena, and direction by Pasha Prakasa.

Joshua Oh Joshua

Graha Bhakti Budaya - July 6 and 7, 2024

The performing arts community Cerita Beda Hak Sama is adapting the iconic story of Joshua Oh Joshua for the stage. The musical revolves around the life of Joshua, a street urchin, and his friends as they try to find the bright side of life despite the many hardships they endure. The production is directed by Gerardo Tanor in his directorial debut and features new songs by Felita Kezia.

School of Rock

Ciputra Artpreneur - July 27, 2024

Hi Jakarta Production and Ciputra Artpreneur team up to bring the iconic rock musical based on the 2003 film starring Jack Black. Rock guitarist Dewey Finn sneaks his way into a prestigious private school and teaches the uptight students how to rock and ‘stick it to the man’, featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Julian Fellowes.

Zeventien

Gedung Kesenian Jakarta - July 28, 2024

The debut musical of the new performing arts group Indonesian Musical Company, Zeventien is an original musical set in colonial times. The story revolves around the son of a the Dutch East Indies Trading Company official who goes to the Dutch East Indies in the colony and discovers the inequality there.

