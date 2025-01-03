Feature: Broadwayworld Indonesia's Writers' Top Picks of 2024

Discover the best shows 2024 had to offer and the 2025 shows we're most looking forward to!
An onslaught of emotion delivered with incredible artistic direction. An extremely well-directed show with barely any wasted moments, as they deliver a show about the tragic tales of women.
Disclaimer: Hana was involved in the show as a crew member
An inspiring show delivered by their lively group of cast and crew. Enjoyable beat by beat, managing to showcase the many different talents that contributed to the show.
A love letter to theatre. An imaginative and spirited show that brought fantasy and childishness that we desperately need in this ridiculous time. Tells a show about reaching your hope and dream. A show that I can tell to be born and brought with enthusiasm and love.
A well-acted adaptation from Nick Payne's original script. You just can't look away!
A captivating show with several heartthrob moments that tells a wickedly melodramatic tale.
An eye-opening performance about the reality of disabled people that we often overlook. Made me hold my breath in fear and realize that the things I took for granted in life may be something others have to fight for (e.g. being able to communicate effectively with others)
A heartwarming musical that manages to balance entertainment and sincerity like no other. A great watch for the whole family with some exhilarating sequences.
Disclaimer: Raka was involved in the show as a producer
Full of energy, passion, and charm. The friendship between Dewey and the children was both funny and heartwarming. Seeing the kid actors rock the instruments on stage was electrifying.
An innovative show that marries dangdut with musical theater. Endlessly creative and entertaining, with a truly unmatched sense of style.
