Feature: Broadwayworld Indonesia's Writers' Top Picks of 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hana's Picks

#3 Perempuan Punya Cerita by EKI Dance Company

An onslaught of emotion delivered with incredible artistic direction. An extremely well-directed show with barely any wasted moments, as they deliver a show about the tragic tales of women.

#2 Musikal Joshua Oh Joshua by Cerita Beda Hak Sama

Disclaimer: Hana was involved in the show as a crew member

An inspiring show delivered by their lively group of cast and crew. Enjoyable beat by beat, managing to showcase the many different talents that contributed to the show.

#1 Penunggang Badai: Sudut Pandang Awak Kapal by Waktunya Main

A love letter to theatre. An imaginative and spirited show that brought fantasy and childishness that we desperately need in this ridiculous time. Tells a show about reaching your hope and dream. A show that I can tell to be born and brought with enthusiasm and love.

Honorable Mentions:

Teater Pandora's Constellations

A well-acted adaptation from Nick Payne's original script. You just can't look away!

Teater Ciliwung's Bunga Rumah Makan

A captivating show with several heartthrob moments that tells a wickedly melodramatic tale.

Fantasi Tuli's Senandung Senyap

An eye-opening performance about the reality of disabled people that we often overlook. Made me hold my breath in fear and realize that the things I took for granted in life may be something others have to fight for (e.g. being able to communicate effectively with others)

Raka's Picks

#3 Teater Musikal Joshua Oh Joshua by Cerita Beda Hak Sama

A heartwarming musical that manages to balance entertainment and sincerity like no other. A great watch for the whole family with some exhilarating sequences.

#2 School of Rock by Hi Jakarta Production

Disclaimer: Raka was involved in the show as a producer

Full of energy, passion, and charm. The friendship between Dewey and the children was both funny and heartwarming. Seeing the kid actors rock the instruments on stage was electrifying.

#1 Musikal Dangdut: Kukejar Kau Sayang by Aulion

An innovative show that marries dangdut with musical theater. Endlessly creative and entertaining, with a truly unmatched sense of style.

Honorable Mentions:

Teater Pandora's ConstellationsPolarisasi by Da Lopez Brothers

An ambitious undertaking that conveys the turbulent and often darkly funny Indonesian political situation.



An ambitious undertaking that conveys the turbulent and often darkly funny Indonesian political situation. Constellations by Teater Pandora

Intimate yet mind-blowing at the same time. This interpretation by Teater Pandora really enraptured the audience in the lives and possibilities of a bittersweet romance.



Intimate yet mind-blowing at the same time. This interpretation by Teater Pandora really enraptured the audience in the lives and possibilities of a bittersweet romance. The Addams Family by Arendi

Solid performances, gorgeous production design, and just a thoroughly enjoyable evening at the theater.

Most Anticipated 2025 Shows

Hana's:

ArtSwara's MAR: a musical inspired by Ismail Marzuki's songs, February 2025



ArtSwara's MAR: a musical inspired by Ismail Marzuki's songs, February 2025 Raka's:

Censtacom's Sister Act, the soulful and joyous musical about a night club singer going into hiding in a nunnery.

Comments