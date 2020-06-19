Fans Pay Tribute to the Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Fans in Indonesia paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput by projecting his song Kaun Tujhe in Jakarta, according to Filmy One.

Rajput, a popular Indian actor, passed away on June 14, 2020.

The video is shared on a Bollywood Instagram. The clip is Rajput and Disha Patani's song, 'Kaun Tujhe' from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story playing on a huge screen in a park in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Watch the tribute below.

