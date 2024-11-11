News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Comes to Jakarta Art House

Performances will run 22-24 November 2024.

By: Nov. 11, 2024
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Comes to Jakarta Art House Image
Catch Me If You Can The Musical is coming to Jakarta Art House this month. Performances will run 22-24 November 2024.

Starting off Frank Abagnale Jr is captured by Agent Carl Hanratty, after years of continent-spanning pursuit. Yet, he believes the audience deserves to hear his side of the story, presenting his life as a vibrant, dance-filled variety television show. Catch Me If You Can unfolds the story of a clever, ingenious but lonely young man searching for his place in the world. 

Performances will take place at Teater Besar, Taman Ismail Marzuki, Jakarta.




