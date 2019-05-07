BWW Previews: The Dramatic Life of Vincent Van Gogh Goes Onstage in STILL LIFE by Jakarta Youth for Performing Arts

Jakarta Youth for Performing Arts' (JYPA) newest project is an original musical titled STILL LIFE: THE STORY OF VINCENT VAN GOGH, based on the life of Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh. STILL LIFE will run for three shows on Wednesday and Thursday, June 19th and 20th, at the USMAR ISMAIL THEATRE HALL, Jakarta Selatan.

The post-impressionist painter, known for his expressive works such as The Starry Night and Self-Portrait, has been a subject of multiple narrative adaptations due to both his artistic reputation and his own dramatic life. Most recently, van Gogh's life was adapted into the biographic films AT ETERNITY'S GATE (2018, starring Willem Dafoe) and the animated LOVING VINCENT (2017).

Divanka Larestessya assumes the role of director and producer of STILL LIFE, with Raka Ramadhani co-directing. JYPA aims for honesty in portraying the life of van Gogh and the people around him; the directors are being very specific in how they are adapting the beauty and ugliness found in the man's life.

STILL LIFE's songs are all original songs written for the show. The musical will also feature choreography by Jasmine Ghifari and Mohammed Harmoun.

More information is available at their Instagram, @jktyouthpa, and tickets are available through the show's Movintix page.





Related Articles Shows View More Indonesia Stories