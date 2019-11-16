BWW Previews: LSPR TEATRO is Bringing Golden Age Classic THE KING AND I to Bekasi This November

LSPR TEATRO, the theater club of Jakarta's,London School of Public Relations, announced their production of 2019: Rodgers and Hammerstein's THE KING AND I. This production will also mark their first performance in the AMANI PALLADIUM THEATRE, LSPR's new theatre located in their newly opened Bekasi location at TransPark Juanda. The show will run on 21-24 November 2019.

THE KING AND I is one of the most famous theatrical pieces by the composer and dramatist duo Rodgers and Hammerstein. Based on a true story, THE KING AND I tells the tale of Anna Leonowens, an English governess hired to tutor of King of Siam's children. As the King seeks to steer his nation towards the modern era, an intimate relationship blossoms between him and the widowed Anna.

The original production, which opened in 1951, won Tony Awards for Best Musical as well as acting awards for its two leads. It was also adapted into an Oscar-winning film in 1956, starring Yul Brynner (who was also originated the role of King of Siam on Broadway) and Deborah Kerr.

Although certain aspects of THE KING AND I are testament to its age, the show as a whole is still remembered adoringly for its humanistic themes, memorable numbers (including "Getting to Know You", "Shall We Dance"), and potential for impressively intricate production design.

The show will star Dimas Rehand, Cantika Alisa, and Tania Luthfina, while Bartolomeus K. Putra, Fulvia Siregar, and Tamara Zahra serve as co-directors. The dance numbers are choreographed by Nadya Chrisanti and assisted by Nadhira Nasution. The whole production is managed by Michelle, assisted by Justine Sapphira.

More information are available at their Instagram: @lspr_teatro.





