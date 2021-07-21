ANASTASIA Star Christy Altomare Tutored Aspiring Indonesian Actors Through JAKSICAL and BROADWAYPLUS' Jaksiclass Program

Jakarta-based musical community JAKSICAL was previously known for their community gatherings and annual concerts, but on July 3rd they ventured to a new territory: performing arts classes. They started big, collaborating with New York-based BROADWAYPLUS to bring ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare as the inaugural host for the class.

JAKSICLASS was originally announced through an Instagram post on JAKSICAL's account, @jaksical, on June 12th. The class was titled Acting through Song and was originally set to be taught by Tony winner Eva Noblezada, known for her roles in musicals like MISS SAIGON and HADESTOWN.

However, another post on June 25th announced that Eva Noblezada was no longer able to teach said class due to "family matters". Two days later, on June 27th, JAKSICAL announced that the Acting through Song class would go on with a new tutor, Christy Altomare.

Christy is known for her roles as Wendla in Spring Awakening's first national tour cast and Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia! on Broadway. However, her biggest claim to fame yet would be her starring role in ANASTASIA on Broadway, where she originated the role of Anya, a young girl living in Bolshevik Russia looking for her past identity.

Jaksiclass offered two types of seats: Select Students, who get 1-on-1 coaching experience from the teacher, and Observers, who can watch the master class live. For this class, Select Students were limited to 8 slots, each sold at Rp2.000.000, while Observers had "limited slots" and were sold at Rp750.000 each. Acting through Song with Christy Altomare managed to sell out all eight of the Select Students slots and more than thirty Observers seats.

We spoke with the producer of JAKSICLASS, Olivia Dwiyanti, to learn more about the class and how it came to be.

As it turns out, the JAKSICAL team had been in talks about their program for 2021 and came up with the idea of a class hosted by a Broadway star, in alignment with their vision to educate, entertain, and hold ground-breaking events for performing artists. After a period of research, the team then reached out to BROADWAYPLUS, a provider of Broadway experiences. Together, they arranged a class fitting both their vision and the needs of aspiring Indonesian artists.

Due to the success of Jaksiclass' first ever class and the students' enthusiasm, Olivia mentioned that the JAKSICAL team is hoping for further collaborations with BROADWAYPLUS in the future. Finally, she asked interested followers to stay tuned on Jaksical's social media.