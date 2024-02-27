The Phoenix Theatre to Present AND I WILL FOLLOW This Spring

The Phoenix Theatre is set to entertain audiences with a true crime tale, And I Will Follow, penned by the talented local playwright, Bennett Ayres. This world premiere production opens March 21st and closes April 7th, immersing theatre and crime enthusiasts alike in this thought-provoking one-man play, and delving deep into themes of faith, justice, and the human experience.

Set in the early 20th century, And I Will Follow invites audiences on a profound journey into the intricate tapestry of a gripping murder trial and the relentless fury of a catastrophic hurricane. Through the character of Joseph Werner, portrayed brilliantly by Indianapolis Actor Mark Goetzinger, (Indiana Repertory Theatre, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre) the play explores the true crime story of Samuel Moser, a man who committed a heinous act that shocked an entire community.

Joseph, a relentless reporter from Chicago, embarks on a quest to uncover the truth behind a murder trial unfolding in a quaint Amish community. As the narrative unfolds, it paints a heartrending portrait of Samuel Moser's descent into madness and his eventual tragic demise, shedding light on the devastating repercussions of religious fanaticism and isolation.

Set against the backdrop of unwavering beliefs and entrenched traditions, And I Will Follow challenges the essence of faith itself. Audiences will grapple with profound questions concerning God, morality, and the consequences of their actions, all while navigating the intricate labyrinth of human existence.

Guiding this theatrical odyssey is director Tim Ocel, whose deft touch and artistic acumen promise to transform And I Will Follow into a transcendent experience that resonates deeply with audiences.

Bennett Ayres, the brilliant playwright behind this production, boasts a portfolio brimming with esteemed theater showcases. His ability to craft narratives that engage the intellect and tug at the heartstrings is a testament to his artistry.

As the premiere of And I Will Follow approaches, theatre and historical true crime enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their tickets promptly for an unforgettable expedition into the realms of faith, justice, and the intricacies of the human condition.

Following the show on Friday, March 22nd, we'll host a post-show discussion about the true-crime story with playwright Bennett Ayres, actor Mark Goetzinger, director Tim Ocel, and Amy Kinzer Steidinger, author of "So Many Fragile Things" about the Moser Family Murders.

For ticket information and reservations, visit www.phoenixtheatre.org or call (317) 635-PLAY.