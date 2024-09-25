THE VULTURES Will Be Performed Next Month By Buck Creek Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Buck Creek Players will continue our 51st season with this live event on our mainstage. Join us for the six live in-person performances at the playhouse starting Friday, October 4th and running through Sunday, October 13th. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $16 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased at www.buckcreekplayers.com.

Buck Creek Players and Director Andrew Souders are excited to announce their upcoming production THE VULTURES by Mark A. Ridge.

It's a dark and stormy night at the mansion on Westmount Estate. As the guests arrive for the reading of the will, the mysterious housekeeper declares, "The relatives are swooping like a wake of vultures ready to pick the carcass clean".

​

Who will ultimately inherit the fortune? Will it be the charming realtor, the handsome male model, the dimwitted nail technician, the bitter old woman, the endearing hairdresser, or the mild-mannered accountant? Throw in a priceless picket watch, an androgynous housekeeper, an escaped mental patient, and a pair of reunited lovers and the result is murder, with a hefty dose of laughs. THE VULTURES put a comedic, modern day, gay spin on the classic murder mystery genre.

For more information on this production visit the theater's website at www.buckcreekplayers.com.

Comments