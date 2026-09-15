THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Returns to Bloomington for 21st Annual Screening
Oriana Perón hosts pre-show festivities at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater with costume contest, prop bags, and audience participation traditions.
Constellation Stage & Screen continues The Rocky Horror Picture Show tradition with its 21st annual interactive screening on Saturday, October 24 at 7:00pm & 10:30pm at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater. Ticket prices will increase by $5 at the door, so purchase tickets in advance to save!
Join us 30 minutes prior to each screening (6:30 & 10:00pm) for our highly anticipated pre-show event, featuring a costume contest, fabulous prizes, devirginization ceremony, and more! To host this year's pre-show festivities, Constellation will welcome back local drag queen, producer, and host Oriana Perón.
Oriana Perón is a dynamic drag performer from Bloomington, IN, who turned her love for cosplay into a captivating stage career. Since 2006, Oriana has combined her passion for anime, video games, and musical artistry into one-of-a-kind drag acts that have dazzled audiences across the country. Known for her quirky and fun performances, she's been featured in Crunchyroll, Anime News Network, and Watermark Magazine. With a mission to create safe, engaging spaces and expand her anime-inspired drag shows internationally, Oriana continues to push the boundaries of performance art while spotlighting other talented nerdy performers.
In this cult classic, newly engaged sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) find themselves stuck with a flat tire during a storm and happen upon the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank N. Furter (Tim Curry), a 'sweet transvestite' and scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf), a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien), and a pair of wicked groupies. Through elaborate songs and dances, Frank unveils his latest creation: a muscular male specimen named 'Rocky.'
The Rocky Horror Picture Show has a long history of audience participation. At screenings, audiences throw rice, ring bells, yell specific phrases, and generally cause mayhem in the theater! Prop bags, containing one of everything you need for the ultimate Rocky Horror experience (including: Newspaper, Party Hat, Playing Card, Toilet Paper, Rice, Squirt Gun, Noise Maker, Rubber Glove, Bells, Toast, and a handy Audience Participation Guide) will be available to purchase for $5 with tickets or at the show (as supplies last).
Tickets are on sale now through the Buskirk-Chumley Theater Box Office. Historically, Bloomington's screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and prop bags have a history of selling out, so Constellation highly recommends booking in advance.
TICKET INFORMATION
Box Office:
- Online: buskirkchumley.org/events/
- Phone: 812-323-3020, ext 1
- In-Person: 114 E Kirkwood Avenue
- Box Office Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 11 am – 5pm | Saturday, 12 pm – 5pm
- Advance Ticket Prices: $21 + Fees
- Day Of Ticket Prices: $26 + Fees
- Prop Bags available as a $5 Add On!
PRODUCTION INFORMATION
- Venue: Buskirk-Chumley Theater (114 E Kirkwood Avenue)
- Seating: General Admission
DATES & TIMES
Saturday, October 24:
- 7:00pm Screening (pre-show begins at 6:30pm)
- 10:30pm Screening (pre-show begins at 10:00pm)
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