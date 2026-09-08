DEATH BECOMES HER, HELL'S KITCHEN and More Set for Broadway In Louisville 2027

NEW! Indianapolis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Broadway in Louisville has revealed its 2027 five-show season premiere package which includes the 2025 Tony Award-winning Best Musical MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, DEATH BECOMES HER, BOOP! THE MUSICAL, Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL.

EXCLUSIVE SEASON TICKET HOLDER REWARDS:

Priority purchase opportunity for additional tickets

Lost ticket insurance and replacement service

Purchasing privileges in any of our other Broadway Across America cities

Same premium seat location for all season shows

Priority renewal for future seasons

SEASON PATRON CLUB

Season Patron Club members enjoy additional benefits that include guaranteed seating in the Grand Tier box seats, Front Orchestra, Front Grand Tier, or Balcony box seats, complimentary parking for all regular season shows, name recognition in the souvenir program, and exclusive access to the Patron Club Room for pre-show and intermission private bar service.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION:

PNC Broadway in Louisville shows typically run for one week at The Kentucky Center. Performance options are Tuesday through Friday evenings at 7 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 & 7:30 pm and Sundays at 1:00 & 6:30 pm. (All times are subject to change). An audio-described performance for the visually impaired is available on Saturday matinees and closed captioning is available Saturday evenings. Anyone requiring this service or accommodations for people with disabilities should request so when purchasing season tickets.

GROUP SALES AND SINGLE TICKETS

Group reservations are currently being accepted for all shows. For more information visit louisville.broadway.com/groups or by emailing the Group Sales Manager, Peggy Hughes, at Peggy.Hughes@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com.

Tickets for individual shows are not available at this time and typically go on sale to the general public 4-6 weeks prior to the opening of the show. For priority offers, updates, and news, join the EClub at BroadwayinLouisville.com.

2027 Season Show Descriptions:

BOOP! THE MUSICAL

January 5-10, 2027

For almost a century, the Betty Boop character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! THE MUSICAL, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to a “bright and bubbly” (Time Out New York) adventure of color, music, and love in New York City. “A show-stopping rainbow of joy” (The Daily Beast), BOOP! is the new Broadway musical-comedy extravaganza that's fun for everyone – bringing heart, laughter, and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop to the stage!

Tony Award–winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles) brings Fleischer Studios' Queen of the Screen to life with a score by celebrated multiple GRAMMY winner David Foster (“I Have Nothing,” “After the Love Is Gone,” “The Prayer”), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly's Last Jam), and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom).

BOOP! is the Broadway musical that is perfect for audiences of all ages.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL

February 16-21, 2027

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

DEATH BECOMES HER

March 9-14, 2027

The Tony-Winning Hit Musical Comedy

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies…until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for.

After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

April 6-11, 2027

Winner of 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden (Parade).

Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN

May 11-16, 2027

Welcome to HELL'S KITCHEN, the hit musical from 17-time Grammy Award winning Alicia Keys—inspired by her life, her music, and her community. Your journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL'S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up.

More than watching a performance, this experience pulls you out of your seat and has you buzzing when you leave, wondering who to tell about it first. The music—a mix of Keys' greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show—is brought to life through exhilarating choreography. It's a soundtrack of rebellion, life, and love that speaks to you no matter where you're from, where you've been, or where you're going.

Need more Indianapolis Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming