THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Comes to Agape Theatre Company This Month

Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film’s Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz. Peter Parnell’s new book embraces story theatre and features passages that are taken directly from Victor Hugo’s gothic novel. A sweeping score and powerful story make The Hunchback of Notre Dame an instant classic. Audiences will be swept away by the magic of this truly unforgettable musical.



Performances are July 21-23 and 28-30, 2023 at Lutheran High School.

Tickets are available at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/agape-theater-company/645c4fdab440dc0e425771b8