See Ari Axelrod, a Johnny Cash Tribute & More at Feinstein's This Month

Feinstein's April lineup will feature homage performances dedicated to the ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson and ‘The Man in Black’, Johnny Cash. Reminisce with Summer Nights, a show dedicated to the songs and behind the scenes stories of Grease. You also have the chance to experience the phenomenal voices of award-winning performers such as Storm Large and Ari Axelrod.

Coming up on Friday, April 5 will be WHO'S BAD: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience. Whether you idolized the Jackson 5, fell in love to Human Nature or learned to moonwalk to Billie Jean, WHO'S BAD is the ultimate music-and-dance driven Michael Jackson homage. This band of professionals relentlessly elevate the legacy of pop music’s King, always pushing themselves to be more precise, to raise the level of excitement and awe, while embodying Michael Jackson’s mission to bring people together of all races, genders and cultures through music.



Every MJ fan feels the adrenaline, screams at the sight of that unmistakable silhouette and succumbs to a surefire Michael Jackson sing-along. The energy is purely magnetic, the music is first-rate and the dance moves are inspiring. Who’s Bad is a tribute befitting a King!





JOHNNY FOLSOM 4 - Tribute to Johnny Cash on Thursday, April 11, at 7:30 pm. Lead singer David Burney brings a lilting southern baritone to Cash’s classic songs which hits the mark well enough that you will wonder if Johnny himself is in the building. John Fussell more than meets the challenge of filling in for Luther and Carl Perkins on those classic guitar licks, and Steve Eisenstadt (bass) and Randy Benefield (drums) provide the hallmark, train-like driving rhythm the whole world loves. True to Mr. Cash’s poetic spirit, JF4 promises an honest and entertaining performance for fans of all ages.



"For those of us unable to have seen Cash perform during his life, this is more than a treat. It's a time machine. When it comes to honoring Johnny Cash, JF4 walks the line." - No Depression Magazine.



Find out more about these and other shows, as well as purchase tickets, at https://www.feinsteinshc.com/.



On Friday, April 12, experience Ari Axelrod. This evening promises to send you home whistling a new favorite tune or humming a treasured gem. Axelrod is making a return to Feinstein's with a new show. See him put his signature and heartfelt spin on some of your favorite songs from musical theatre, The Great American Songbook, the pop world and beyond. Axelrod crafts a stunning exploration, through music, of what makes us human.



Axelrod recently appeared at the Tony Award winning Paper Mill Playhouse in their critically acclaimed production of Fiddler on the Roof. The Jewish Week awarded him the prestigious "36 To Watch Award," recognizing him as one of the 36 most influential Jews in The United States. He received the 2022 Bistro Award for Best Theatrical Artistry in Song. His show is hailed by BroadwayWorld as "genuinely one of the finest shows this writer has ever seen.” His award-winning show, "A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway," has grown to international acclaim, performing to sold-out audiences around the world. His critically acclaimed debut album Ari Axelrod: LIVE at Birdland is available on all streaming platforms.



On Thursday, April 18, enjoy SUMMER NIGHTS: The Music of Grease. It's high school again at Feinstein's as Crossroads Entertainment launches its first "Don Farrell presents…" series with its newest cabaret. Get your fine dining and fine performance experience with a healthy serving of teen angst as 4 of Indy's finest musical theatre performers join Don Farrell and the Terry Woods band as they sing about peer pressure, hormones, teenage rebellion and love while sharing behind the scenes stories of the musical that brought rock and roll to Broadway! Come dressed in your nostalgic letter sweaters and dungarees, poodle skirts and Bobbi socks - your best retro attire - as the cast will lead you in the Hand Jive, sing-a-longs and there will even be an award for best dressed!

Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, find STORM LARGEonstage at Feinstein’s. Musician, actor, playwright and author, Storm Large shot to national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show Rock Star: Supernova, where, despite having been eliminated in the week before the finale, Storm built a fan base that follows her around the world to this day. She was also seen on the 2021 season of America’s Got Talent.



Recent engagements include performing her one-woman autobiographical musical memoir Crazy Enough at La Jolla Music Society and Portland Center Stage, debuts with the Philly Pops, members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and the Seattle Symphony, as well as return engagements with the Houston, Detroit, Toronto, and BBC Symphonies; the New York Pops; and the Louisville Orchestra, with whom she recorded the 2017 album All In.



Storm continues to tour concert halls across the country with her band Le Bonheur and as a special guest on Michael Feinstein’s Shaken & Stirred tour. Alongside Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey, Storm joined Michael Feinstein as special guest with the Pasadena Pops.



Storm made her debut as guest vocalist with the band Pink Martini in April 2011, singing four sold-out concerts with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. She continues to perform with the band, touring nationally and internationally, and she is featured on their album Get Happy. Storm has also sung with k.d. lang, Kirill Gerstein, John Doe, Rufus Wainwright and George Clinton.



Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. Consider having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein’s. Feinstein’s events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.