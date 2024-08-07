Reeve Carney, Adrienne Warren, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Will Perform at The Cabaret

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A lineup of Broadway stars has been announced to perform at The Cabaret in Indianapolis in the coming months, including Reeve Carney, Adrienne Warren, Solea Pfeiffer, Ana Gasteyer, Tituss Burgess, and more.

Other performers include Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Eric McCormack & Laura Bell Bundy, Aymée Nuviola, and the Big Broadway Sing Along.

Current student? Limited discounted student tickets are available for each show. If you snag a ticket or two, be sure to bring your student ID to present at check-in.

Under 35 years old? Join SophistiTIX, the company's young professionals group, for discounted tickets. Membership is free, and you’ll receive 25% off up to two tickets per show.

Learn more and purchase tickets here!

Performance Dates

Fri., Sept. 13 - Reeve Carney: A Night at the Opera - A Tribute to Queen

Sat., Sept. 14 - Reeve Carney: Youth is Wasted

Thurs., Sept. 19 - Aymée Nuviola

Sat., Sept. 21 - Malcolm-Jamal Warner with `Miles Long`

Sat. Sept. 28 - Sun. Sept. 29 - Eric McCormack & Laura Bell Bundy

Fri., Oct. 18 & Sat., Oct. 19 - Solea Pfeiffer: You Are Here

Fri., Oct. 25 & Sat., Oct. 26 - Tituss Burgess

Fri., Nov. 8 - IU Soul Revue: A Taste of Soul

Fri., Nov. 15 & Sat., Nov. 16 - Adrienne Warren

Sat., Dec. 7 & Sun., Dec. 8 - Ana Gasteyer: Sugar and Booze

Wed., Dec. 11 & Thurs., Dec 12 - The Big Broadway Sing-Along: Holiday Edition

Fri. Jan. 17 & Sat. Jan. 18 - Ball State University`s 2025 Senior Showcase

