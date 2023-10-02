Phoenix Theatre Celebrates 40th Anniversary Season Opener With THE BODY

The Phoenix Theatre has announced its 40th anniversary season opener, "The Body" by acclaimed playwright and director Steven Moulds. The production, sponsored by Citizens Energy Group, is the centerpiece of a weekend-long celebration November 3-5 marking 40 years since the theater's first show in downtown Indianapolis. The Body will run from November 2nd to November 19th, 2023.

The celebration will start on November 3 with a nod to our first performance 40 years ago by charging our original price of $8 for any ticket. On November 4 -- 40 years to the day from our first performance -- we will host a celebration that includes food, drink, music, and a ticket to see The Body -- all for $40. We'll close the weekend on November 5 with a Trail Talk that will look back at the history of the Phoenix.

"The Phoenix has been an integral part of downtown Indianapolis culture for 40 years now, and we want to thank our patrons for their many years of commitment and devotion to our work," said Constance Macy, artistic director. "We hope all our friends and supporters are able to join us for one of these special events. We look forward to reflecting back on our many accomplishments while looking ahead to the opportunities ahead."

About the Play

In "The Body," while mom is away, Joe is determined to be the best dad ever for his stepdaughter Abby. But a giant crate appears on their doorstep, and Abby and Joe work to decipher its mysterious contents - a doll with no face and an instruction manual with no words. The deeper they delve into this package, the more it threatens their family's tenuous emotional equilibrium. Was this doll sent to strengthen their relationship? Or is it a harbinger of a more disturbing truth? Part domestic drama, part surreal thriller, "The Body" lives in that space between reality and dreams, where the things that haunt us most come from within. Starring Bill Simmons* and Paige Neely* and directed by Constance Macy, "The Body" promises to be a thought-provoking journey into the unknown.

Steven Moulds, the creative genius behind "The Body," boasts an impressive resume as a playwright and director. He has been a Jerome Fellow at The Playwrights' Center, an NNPN Playwright in Residence at Curious Theatre, a Fred Coe Playwright in Residence at Vanderbilt University, a Michener Center Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, and an Al Smith Fellow through the Kentucky Arts Council.

For four remarkable decades, The Phoenix Theatre-now The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre- has been at the forefront of contemporary theater, breaking boundaries and thrilling audiences. From donors to board members, from patrons to friends, YOU have been the heart of our journey since 1983.

Join us in November as we commemorate this milestone and continue our commitment to delivering thought-provoking performances that redefine Indianapolis' theater landscape.