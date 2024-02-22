MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX, and More Set For Broadway In Indianapolis 2024/25 Season

Broadway in Indianapolis has announced its 2024/2025 season which opens this December with the holiday favorite ELF The Musical and is followed by three Indianapolis premieres.

In Moulin Rouge! The Musical Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! And Broadway fan favorite Beetlejuice, based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, will take the stage at Clowes Memorial Hall next spring. The season concludes with the Broadway sensation Wicked — the untold true story of the Witches of Oz. The 2024/2025 Season will also introduce new curtain times: Tuesday-Friday at 7 pm and Saturday evening at 7:30 pm.

“The 24/25 Broadway in Indianapolis season is the most entertaining season to date with literally something for everyone,” said Leslie Broecker, President of Broadway in Indianapolis. “We have booked three brand new shows sandwiched between a family-friendly holiday treat and the return of the Broadway mega hit, Wicked.”

2024-2025 SEASON SHOWS

ELF The Musical

Clowes Memorial Hall

December 17-22, 2024

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Old National Centre

January 14-19, 2025

SIX

Clowes Memorial Hall

March 4-9, 2025

Beetlejuice

Clowes Memorial Hall

April 8-13, 2025

Wicked

Old National Centre

June 18 - July 6, 2025

Tickets

Season tickets for the 2024-2025 Broadway in Indianapolis Season will go on sale Thursday, February 22 with TWO convenient ways to purchase:

Order online 7 days a week/24 hours a day at www.BroadwayinIndianapolis.com Call the Broadway Across America toll-free Indianapolis Season Ticket Hotline at 800-793-7469. The Hotline hours are Monday – Friday, 10 am-5 pm.

Prices for the five-show season ticket package range between $260-$680 depending on seat location.

EXCLUSIVE SEASON TICKET HOLDER REWARDS:

Flexible ticket exchanges

No upgrade charges for exchanged seats in same price level regardless of performance

Priority purchase opportunities for additional tickets to all Broadway in Indianapolis shows

Lost ticket insurance and replacement service

Purchasing privileges in any of our other Broadway Across America cities

Same premium seat location for all season shows

Priority renewal for future seasons

SEASON PATRON CLUB

In addition to all of the regular season ticket holder benefits, special Patron Club season tickets (available with an annual membership fee) guarantee seating in the front orchestra, royalty balcony and front balcony (Old National Centre); and front main floor and first three rows of the first terrace (Clowes Memorial Hall), and include extended benefits such as complimentary parking* and name recognition in the souvenir PLAYBILL program.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION: NEW CURTAIN TIMES

Broadway in Indianapolis shows typically run for one week at Old National Centre and Clowes Memorial Hall. Performance options are Tuesday through Friday evenings at 7 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 & 7:30 pm and Sundays at 1:00 & 6:30 pm. (All times are subject to change). An American Sign Language interpreted performance for the deaf is regularly scheduled for the Sunday evening, 6:30 pm show. Audio described performances for the visually impaired are also available upon request. Anyone requiring either of these services or accommodations for the physically challenged should request so when purchasing season tickets.