Karl Kenzler, Deirdre Lovejoy & More to Join INDY SPELLING BEE at The New Harmony Project

The New Harmony Project will present Indy Spelling Bee on April 1. The event will be produced by the creator of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, The 25 Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. It's a spelling bee -but for adults! The evening is a hysterical improvised performance based on the musical at 7:00 pm at Basile Theater at the Historic Athenaeum at 401 E. Michigan Street in Indianapolis.

Hoosier-born actor Karl Kenzler (House of Cards, Fringe) takes on the role of the Word Pronouncer, joined by a lineup of national celebrities who will perform as spellers at the event while competing to be crowned Indy Spelling Bee champion. More details and ticket info at: www.newharmonyproject.org/spelling.

The company features: Karl Kenzler (House of Cards, Fringe); Deirdre Lovejoy (The Wire, The Blacklist); Ashley Reyes (American Gods, How I Met Your Father, Walker); Toby Onwumere (The Matrix Resurrections, Empire, Sense8); Richard Ellis (Netflix's I Am Not OK With This); Rebecca Feldman (Writer, director, & creator of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee).

The New Harmony Project

is a national arts organization located in Indianapolis, IN whose mission is to nurture writers in the development of scripts and new works that interrogate the complexity of hope. Through artist-centered programming, we care for writers so they can change the world.