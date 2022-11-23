IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Announced At Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre This Christmas

This holiday season, bring the family together and cozy up with the classic It's A Wonderful Life, the stage adaptation of the famous Frank Capra film, at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre.

Loved for generations, It's A Wonderful Life takes us on George Bailey's journey of self-discovery, under the guidance of his unforgettable guardian angel, Clarence. Just when he thinks things can't get any worse, George realizes they couldn't be any better.

On stage through Dec. 23, this remarkable story reminds us to appreciate the simple joys, even when the world's demands get in the way. The ring of a bell. Flower petals in a pocket. The love of family. The support of friends. These fill our hearts and lives with joy, and teach us to value what is truly important - and what makes this a wonderful life.

Logan Moore (Escape to Margaritaville, Kinky Boots, Phantom) stars as George Bailey, with Don Farrell (A Christmas Story, Mamma Mia!, Into The Woods) as his angel, Clarence. Grace Morgan (Hello, Dolly!) plays George's wife, Mary, with Mark Goetzinger (My Fair Lady, Guys and Dolls, Fiddler on the Roof) as Pop Bailey, Karen Pappas (Grease, Arsenic & Old Lace, Church Basement Ladies) as Ma Bailey, Dan Scharbrough (Guys and Dolls, Foreigner) as Mr. Potter, Kendra Lucas (Drowsy Chaperone, A Beef & Boards Christmas) as Joseph, Bill Book (A Christmas Carol, Phantom) as Uncle Billy, and Douglas E. Stark (Little Shop of Horrors, Elf, Singin' in the Rain, A Beef & Boards Christmas) as Mr. Gower.

It's A Wonderful Life is on stage for 36 performances through Dec. 23 in the intimate space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $51 to $76 and include Chef Larry Stoops' holiday buffet and select beverages.

To purchase tickets online, visit beefandboards.com. Tickets are also available by calling the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317.872.9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Discounts are available to groups of 20 or more; contact the Group Sales Department at 317.876.0503 for more details.

It's A Wonderful Life is rated G. For more information, including complete show schedule, visit beefandboards.com.