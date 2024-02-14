Ginna Claire Mason, Nathan Gunn, NaTasha Yvette Williams, and More Join SOUTH PACIFIC in Concert With The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will present South Pacific in Concert, a presentation of the ten-time Tony Award-winning musical by Rogers and Hammerstein.

Principal casting for South Pacific in Concert features Broadway's leading lady Ginna Claire Mason as Nellie Forbush, international opera star Nathan Gunn as Emile de Becque, Tony-nominated NaTasha Yvette Williams as Bloody Mary, Melanie Carrie as Liat, Broadway favorite Nick Adams as Lt. Joseph Cable, and rising Broadway star Jim Hogan as Luther Billis. Bringing the lush melodies of South Pacific in Concert to life are the extraordinary musicians of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Biographies

Ginna Claire Mason starred in A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR, featuring The Radio City Rockettes and Ann-Margaret and A HEIDELBERG HOLIDAY, both for Hallmark. She recently finished multi-year run as Glinda in Wicked on Broadway. Tour/Vegas: Wicked, Newsies, Flashdance, Duck Commander Musical. Regional favorites: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hairspray, Grease. Nashville native. BFA in Music Theatre, Elon University. @ginnaclaire

Nathan Gunn is widely acclaimed for his diverse performing career bridging the genres of opera, musical theatre, and recital. He has performed many of opera and musical theater's greatest roles on the world's most prestigious stages. Nathan has also been seen and heard on television, radio, video, and live simulcast performances, including the first ever Met in HD broadcast of The Magic Flute, in which he sang Papageno, one of his signature roles. Nathan has reinterpreted classic roles such as Billy Budd, Figaro, and Don Giovanni, garnering many awards, including the Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording (Billy Budd) and the Metropolitan Opera's first ever Beverly Sills Award. Nathan has been widely acclaimed for his ability to crossover into musical theater, including performances with the New York Philharmonic in Carousel and Camelot, as well as a televised celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 80th birthday. Nathan has frequently collaborated with many stars of musical theater, including Mandy Patinkin, Kelli O'Hara, Audra McDonald, and Kristin Chenoweth. Nathan is a professor and Swandlund Chair at the University of Illinois where he is co-director of Lyric Theatre @ Illinois, a comprehensive program embracing a broad continuum of opera and musical theatre, as well as the development of new works. @nathangunn1

NaTasha Yvette Williams: Broadway: Some Like It Hot (Sweet Sue), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Zelma), Chicken and Biscuits (Brianna), Waitress (Becky), Chicago (Mama Morton), A Night with Janis Joplin (Aretha, Joplinaire), The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess (Mariah), The Color Purple (Sofia). Selected TV/Film Credits: "Harlem" (Rebecca), "FBI" (Mrs. Adamu), "New Amsterdam" (Esther), "The Good Fight". You can catch her in the historical thriller "Alice" (Ruth), the Disney+ movie "Better Nate Than Never" (Principal) on Netflix's "Partner Track." Follow Insta @Natashayvettewillliams. Proud Black Theatre United and Actor's Equity Member.

Melani Carrié is a hapa (Japanese/French) actress and classically trained pianist who has performed in over 15 theatrical productions, concerts, and short films across the US, Europe, and Asia. She won the Hawai'i Po'okela Award for 'Best Leading Female in a Musical' as Girl in Once, and, most recently, was seen in a sold out run Off-broadway of The Leading Lady Club, and at the Smithsonian Museum of Asian Art in Borrowed Landscape. Mahalo and aloha to her family, friends, and husband for their love and support.

Nick Adams notably originated and starred as 'Adam/Felicia' in the Tony-winning Broadway musical Priscilla Queen of the Desert, which earned him an honor from the American Theater Hall of Fame, two Broadway Audience Choice Awards, and an Astaire Award nomination for Best Dancer on Broadway. He received National critical acclaim for his portrayal of 'Whizzer' in the North American Tour of Lincoln Center Theatre's Broadway production of Falsettos (dir. James Lapine). Nick was the final actor to play Fiyero in the First National touring company of Wicked. He originated the role of 'Damian' in the world premiere of Mary and Max at Theatre Calgary. Nick is one of the founding members of the Forest of Arden acting company and performed the new work American Dream Study under the direction of Michael Arden. Other Broadway credits include A Chorus Line, Guys and Dolls, Chicago, La Cage Aux Folles and The Pirate Queen. TV/Film highlights include 'Cooper' on Fire Island (Hulu), 'Dallas Drake' on The Other Two (HBO Max), Inventing Anna (Netflix), Sex and the City 2, An Englishman in New York, Still Waiting In The Wings, Smash, As the World Turns, Guiding Light. Concerts: NY Pops (Carnegie Hall), Boston Pops, Indianapolis Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Naples Philharmonic, Erie Philharmonic, Guest soloist with NYC Gay Men's Chorus, Guest soloist with Boston Gay Men's Chorus, Feinstein's San Francisco, Feinstein's 54 Below, Joe's Pub, Birdland. Nick holds a BFA from the prestigious Boston Conservatory. @thenickadams

Jim Hogan is thrilled to return to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra! Jim is currently making his Broadway debut in Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire's Tony Award-winning musical Kimberly Akimbo, based on the Pulitzer Prize winning play of the same name. National touring credits include Waitress, The Phantom of the Opera, and Spring Awakening. Regional credits include The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Voice of Quasimodo), Memphis (Huey), and The Circus in Winter (Gordon). When Jim's not performing on Broadway or with symphony orchestras across the U.S. and Canada, he's a member of internet-sensation vocal group, T.3 (@t.3official)! They made their mark on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram with inventive arrangements of Disney, Broadway, and pop songs, leading them to a successful run on NBC's America's Got Talent, opening for Jay Leno's Comedy Tour, and appearing in the AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration presented by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra! Their debut album Option Up is now available on all streaming platforms. @jimhogan220