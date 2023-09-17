Photos: First Look at BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS at Buck Creek Playhouse

Performances run Friday, September 29th through Sunday, October 8th.
POPULAR
Buck Creek Players will continue their 50th season with this play on our mainstage. The 6 live in-person performances will begin at the playhouse starting Friday, September 29th and running through Sunday, October 8th. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $16 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased at the link below.
Check out production photos below!
BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS is the first play in Neil Simon's semi-autobiographical comedic Eugene trilogy, which also includes BILOXI BLUES and BROADWAY BOUND. The story of BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS follows almost 15-year-old Eugene Jerome as he grows up in 1937 Brooklyn. Eugene learns about girls, family, relationships, and the impending war. Eugene makes many witty observations about life and the need for family throughout the play, as he interacts with his passionate, quirky Polish-Jewish relatives.
BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
For more information on this production visit the theater's website at the link below.
Jeremy Tuterow and Barb Weaver
Dylan Acquaviva and Tallon Wynne
Brooke Dennis, Tallon Wynne, and Quincy Carman, Barb Weaver, Jeremy Tuterow, and Letitia Clemons
Videos
|KERRY BUTLER: Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust Part of the Glick Philanthropies Broadway at The Cabaret Series
The Cabaret Indianapolis (10/06-10/07)
|The Big Broadway Sing-Along: Holiday Edition
The Cabaret Indianapolis (12/07-12/07)
|VERONICA SWIFT Part of the Jazz at The Cabaret Series
The Cabaret Indianapolis (9/18-9/19)
|Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre (10/05-11/19)
|Sarah Ruhl's Orlando
Ruth N. Halls Theatre (9/28-10/07)
|Psalm Theatric's NEW WORKS SHOWCASE
The District Theatre (10/07-10/07)
|Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Indiana University Auditorium (10/27-10/28)
|The Color Purple
Athenaeum Theatre (10/14-10/22)
|A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Marian University Theatre (11/16-11/19)
|Night of the Living Dead Live
Thomas Duncan Hall (10/27-10/29)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You