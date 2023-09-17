Photos: First Look at BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS at Buck Creek Playhouse

Buck Creek Players will continue their 50th season with this play on our mainstage. The 6 live in-person performances will begin at the playhouse starting Friday, September 29th and running through Sunday, October 8th. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $16 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased at the link below.

Check out production photos below!

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS is the first play in Neil Simon's semi-autobiographical comedic Eugene trilogy, which also includes BILOXI BLUES and BROADWAY BOUND. The story of BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS follows almost 15-year-old Eugene Jerome as he grows up in 1937 Brooklyn. Eugene learns about girls, family, relationships, and the impending war. Eugene makes many witty observations about life and the need for family throughout the play, as he interacts with his passionate, quirky Polish-Jewish relatives.

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

