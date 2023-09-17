Photos: First Look at BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS at Buck Creek Playhouse

Performances run Friday, September 29th through Sunday, October 8th.

By: Sep. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 3 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 4 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!

Photos: First Look at BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS at Buck Creek Playhouse

Buck Creek Players will continue their 50th season with this play on our mainstage. The 6 live in-person performances will begin at the playhouse starting Friday, September 29th and running through Sunday, October 8th. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $16 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased at the link below.

Check out production photos below!

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS is the first play in Neil Simon's semi-autobiographical comedic Eugene trilogy, which also includes BILOXI BLUES and BROADWAY BOUND. The story of BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS follows almost 15-year-old Eugene Jerome as he grows up in 1937 Brooklyn. Eugene learns about girls, family, relationships, and the impending war. Eugene makes many witty observations about life and the need for family throughout the play, as he interacts with his passionate, quirky Polish-Jewish relatives.

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

﻿For more information on this production visit the theater's website at the link below.

Photos: First Look at BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS at Buck Creek Playhouse
Jeremy Tuterow and Barb Weaver

Photos: First Look at BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS at Buck Creek Playhouse
Dylan Acquaviva and Tallon Wynne

Photos: First Look at BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS at Buck Creek Playhouse
Brooke Dennis, Tallon Wynne, and Quincy Carman, Barb Weaver, Jeremy Tuterow, and Letitia Clemons




RELATED STORIES - Indianapolis

1
Global Fest Celebrates Culture And Community This Week Photo
Global Fest Celebrates Culture And Community This Week

A celebration of cultures and community, this daylong event features live international music, food and drink trucks, curated artisans, and kids' activities from around the world. Learn more about the event here!

2
GRUMPY OLD MEN at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Photo
GRUMPY OLD MEN at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Special Offer: Final weeks for the summer hit

3
Disneys FROZEN The Musical Tickets On Sale at Old National Centre in Indianapolis Photo
Disney's FROZEN The Musical Tickets On Sale at Old National Centre in Indianapolis

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Broadway in Indianapolis announced today that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 8 at 10 am. From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a 2-week premiere engagement at Old National Centre.

4
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen Video
Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen
View all Videos

Indianapolis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KERRY BUTLER: Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust Part of the Glick Philanthropies Broadway at The Cabaret Series
The Cabaret Indianapolis (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Big Broadway Sing-Along: Holiday Edition
The Cabaret Indianapolis (12/07-12/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# VERONICA SWIFT Part of the Jazz at The Cabaret Series
The Cabaret Indianapolis (9/18-9/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre (10/05-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sarah Ruhl's Orlando
Ruth N. Halls Theatre (9/28-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Psalm Theatric's NEW WORKS SHOWCASE
The District Theatre (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Indiana University Auditorium (10/27-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Athenaeum Theatre (10/14-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Marian University Theatre (11/16-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Night of the Living Dead Live
Thomas Duncan Hall (10/27-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You