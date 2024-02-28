Dominique Morisseau's PIPELINE Comes To Indiana University This Week

Indiana University Department of Theatre, Drama and Contemporary Dance will continue their 2023/2024 theatrical season directed entirely by women with their production of Pipeline by Dominique Morisseau beginning February 29th!

Dominique Morisseau is a record-breaking playwright whose works portray the lives of individuals and communities grappling with economic and social changes, both current and historical. With a background as an actor and spoken-word poet, she uses lyrical dialogue to construct emotionally complex characters who exhibit humor, vulnerability, and fortitude as they cope with sometimes desperate circumstances.

Pipeline surrounds Nya, an inner-city public high school teacher, who is committed to her students but desperate to give her only son Omari opportunities they'll never have. When a controversial incident at his upstate private school threatens to get him expelled, Nya must confront his rage and her own choices as a parent. But will she be able to reach him before a world beyond her control pulls him away? With profound compassion and lyricism, Pipeline brings an urgent conversation powerfully to the fore. Morisseau pens a deeply moving story of a mother's fight to give her son a future - without turning her back on the community that made him who he is.

Presented at Indiana University's Wells-Metz Theater from February 29th - March 8th, Pipeline is directed by Visiting Assistant Professor Sam White, Founding Artistic and Executive Director of Shakespeare in Detroit.

This production has a set and projection design by first year M.F.A. candidate Ash Cossey, costume design by first year M.F.A. candidate Katelyn Lopez, lighting design by second year M.F.A candidate Mads West, sound design by Professor Andrew Hopson, and dramaturgy by first year M.F.A. candidate Megan Gray Lederman.

The cast of Pipeline features several first year M.F.A. acting candidates including: Olivia Johnson as Nya, Brian Alexander Davis as Omari, Trevele Morgan as Xavier, Frankie Jo Bolda as Laurie and Eric Thompson as Dun. Undergraduate student, Natalie Yesenia Nunez is also featured as Jasmine. Nomsa Andedo, Kaitlin Bowens, Quinn Larkin and Kaleb Perkins all serve as understudies for this cast which is led by Stage Manager Rachel Petersson.

Filling out the creative team are Trish Hausmann (Production Manager), third year M.F.A. candidate Rachel Shearon (Technical Director), first year M.F.A. candidate Ashley Christensen (Head Electrician), first year M.F.A. candidate Nick Boisvert (Props Manager), third year M.F.A. candidate Chyna L. Mayer (Scenic Charge & Projections Programmer), Professor of Practice Jenny McKnight (Intimacy Coordinator), Assistant Professor Leraldo Anzaldua (Violence Coordinator), Professor Elizabeth Shea (Movement Coordinator), Associate Professor Nancy Lipschultz (Vocal Coach), Nathan Brown (ASM), and Kyle Dickinson (PA).