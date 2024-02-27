Cast Set for THE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS at Discovering Broadway

Discovering Broadway has selected a feminist comedy musical called The Trouble with Dead Boyfriends as their sixth show. The story follows three BFFs Stella, Grace, and Madison who conjure dreamy prom dates with a sketchy love spell, inadvertently summoning monstrous boyfriends that they must slay to save their town and friendship. The wacky musical is a love letter to female friendships and a modern twist on 2000s monster-love (think Twilight and Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

Ephraim Owens will portray Owen, Brett Mutter will portray Coach Stine, Sadie Cohen will portray Laurie, Izzy Casciani will portray Smiley Cindy, and Alanna Porter will portray Ms. Prescott. The remaining cast members from New York City will be announced shortly.

Ephraim Owens burst onto the music scene receiving a four-chair turn from judges on Season 24 of The Voice. His journey on Team Legend only fueled his passion for music. His soulful voice remains a shining star in the local music scene.

Sadie Cohen, a sophomore at Carmel High School, was recently Crowned Miss Capital City's Teen 2023. From her debut at age 7, she has performed in an impressive 20 local theatre productions.

Currently immersed in the vibrant arts community at Indiana University in Bloomington, Alanna Porter is pursuing her Bachelor of Fine Arts. Her dedication to her craft has been recognized through past scholarships for the prestigious Discovering Broadway Master Classes.

Izzy Casciani is a Zionsville High School student with accolades include "Top 40 Finalist" and "Spotlight Award Recipient" at the Songbook Academy in 2022. Izzy participated in Discovering Broadway classes taught by industry luminaries Erika Henningsen, Sierra Boggess, and Samantha Pauly.

Brett Mutter has performed in an astonishing 27 professional theatre productions. Currently in Actors Theatre of Indiana's production of Route 66, Brett's commitment to the craft and undeniable talent makes him a stalwart presence in the local theatre scene.

The cast will be joined by professional local musicians. Michael Conley, Discovering Broadway's reoccurring professional accompanist, will be on piano. Briah Johnson will be on drums. Josh Townsend will perform bass and Quintin Danzi will be on electric guitar.

The nonprofit offers a distinctive opportunity to local performers and musicians. Unlike the typical incubation process for new musicals, which usually occurs in Manhattan, Discovering Broadway hosts it in Indianapolis. This provides Indiana-based professional artists with a rare chance to participate in the development of a Broadway-bound musical. Get your tickets at discoveringbroadway.org for this prom-themed new musical concert event at The Tobias Theatre at Newfields in Indianapolis.